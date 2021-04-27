Bucks avoid series sweep with win over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Brook Lopez added 22 points and Milwaukee held off Charlotte 114-104 on Tuesday night to avoid a sweep of the teams' regular-season series.
Kris Middleton scored 17 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 12 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who bounced back from a 111-104 loss to the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Devonte Graham scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped.
The Hornets beat the Bucks by 12 at home in January, and then by eight on April 9 in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo seemed determined not to let that happen again.
The two-time NBA MVP played with aggression, finishing 11 of 19 from the field and also dishing out eight assists. He got fired up midway through the game when he felt Charlotte's P.J. Washington tried to trip him after Antetokounmpo stole the ball from him.
Milwaukee built a 62-45 halftime lead behind 15 points and eight rebounds from Antetokounmpo while the Bucks' defense held the Hornets to 4-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Hornets battled back to cut the lead to 103-99 with four left to play but Terry Rozier missed a 3-pointer and Antetokounmpo answered with a dunk off a lethal spin move at the other end and Middleton added a 3-pointer from the left wing off an inbounds play to push the lead to nine.
Rozier had a rare off night for the Hornets, finishing with eight points after going 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
TRAIL BLAZERS 133, PACERS 112: At Indianapolis, Anfernee Simons scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers, one shy of Damian Lillard's franchise record, and Portland routed Indiana to end their five-game losing streak.
Lillard added 23 points and the Blazers shot a season-best 57.1% from beyond the arc to end their longest skid of the season. Simons was 9 for 10 on 3-pointers.
Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.
With the Trail Blazers going 20 of 35 from 3-point range, Indiana never really had a chance.
THUNDER 119, CELTICS 115: Lu Dort scored 24 points, Darius Bazley added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Oklahoma City snapped a 14-game skid with a win over Boston.
Isaiah Roby and Ty Jerome each finished with 15 points for the Thunder, who won their first game since March 31 against Toronto.
Oklahoma City committed 27 turnovers but went 13 of 30 from 3-point range to beat back a furious late charge by Boston.
Jaylen Brown had 39 points for the Celtics, who have lost four out of five as they fight to maintain their position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
NETS 116, RAPTORS 103: At Tampa, Florida, Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Jeff Green had 22 points and Brooklyn beat Toronto and clinched a playoff spot.
Durant, who was playing his second game after returning from a thigh injury, added 10 rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season. Durant hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining and glared at the Toronto bench after putting his team up 111-101.
Kyrie Irving finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists while making just 3 of 13 shots. But the other seven Nets who played all finished in double figures on the night Brooklyn became the first Eastern Conference team to lock up a postseason berth.