Bueckers 30 points leads No. 3 UConn to 87-58 win Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 30 points to lead No. 3 UConn to a 87-58 win on Friday night over Marquette in a battle for first place in the Big East.
Bueckers, who was coming off a season-high 32 points in a win Wednesday over St. John's, has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.
Christyn Williams added 18 points for the Huskies (13-1, 11-0 Big East), who tuned up for Monday's showdown with No. 2 South Carolina by shooting better than 57% from the floor.WASHINGTON STATE 67, (5) UCLA 63: At Pullman, Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3 with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA.
The Cougars beat a team ranked in the top five for the first time in program history.
Leger-Walker's shot put Washington State ahead 64-63. The freshman sensation made three late free throws and scored the Cougars' final nine points.
(23) SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 64, SOUTH DAKOTA 45: At Brookings, Myah Selland had 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Tylee Irwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat South Dakota for its 11th straight victory.
South Dakota State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Last season, the Coyotes swept the regular-season series and claimed the Summit League tournament crown — marking the first time one of the teams had done so since 2013.
Sydney Stapleton scored 11 points for South Dakota State (14-2, 7-0 Summit League).