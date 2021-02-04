Bueckers 30 points leads No. 3 UConn to 87-58 win Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 30 points to lead No. 3 UConn to a 87-58 win on Friday night over Marquette in a battle for first place in the Big East.

Bueckers, who was coming off a season-high 32 points in a win Wednesday over St. John's, has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.

Christyn Williams added 18 points for the Huskies (13-1, 11-0 Big East), who tuned up for Monday's showdown with No. 2 South Carolina by shooting better than 57% from the floor.

At Pullman, Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3 with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA.