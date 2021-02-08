Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn over No. 1 South Carolina in OT

STORRS, Connecticut — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team's final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime victory Monday over top-ranked South Carolina.
The freshman scored all of the Huskies' nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim before dropping in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left.
The Gamecocks' Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
The thriller came just hours after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2), which overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
A layup by Aubrey Griffin had given the Huskies a 50-43 lead with just over 8 minutes left, before South Carolina turned up the defense and went on an 11-0 run.
Victaria Saxton’s layup over Nelson-Ododa gave the Gamecocks a 52-50 lead, and Boston’s jumper extended that to 54-50 with just under 2 1/2 minutes to play.
But Bueckers hit two straight jumpers to tie the game at 54 with 46 seconds left in regulation.
Henderson missed a fall-away jumper with 4 seconds left and the Gamecocks missed three chances to tip-in a game winner.
South Carolina had its 12-game winning streak snapped.
(10) ARIZONA, 79, (11) OREGON 59: At Eugene, Oregon, Cate Reese scored 25 points and No. 10 Arizona completed a season sweep of 11th-ranked Oregon with a win.
Reese, a 6-foot-2 junior who entered the game averaging 11.3 points, was 11 for 14 from the field while making all three of her 3-point attempts. Sam Thomas scored 14 points and Trinity Baptiste and Aari McDonald each added 13 points as the Wildcats shot 50.8% from the field.
Arizona, which had been off for 17 days with four games postponed because of COVID-19, won consecutive games against the Ducks for the first time since 2011. Coach Adia Barnes dropped her first 10 games against Oregon before this season's sweep, which kept the Wildcats (12-2, 10-2 Pac-12) in second place in the conference.
Nyara Sabally scored 17 points to lead the Ducks (12-4, 9-4), who dropped to fourth in Pac-12. Sedona Prince scored 10 points while Taylor Mikesell and Te-Hina Paopao each had nine points.