Bulls complete sweep of Hornets in LaVine's return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls breezed past the Charlotte Hornets 120-99 on Thursday night with Zach LaVine back on the floor.

LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Bulls, who swept the season series against the Hornets by a combined 52 points.

Chicago entered the night 3 1/2 games behind Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

P.J. Washington, who missed Charlotte's last game for the birth of his child, led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers. Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench for the Hornets, who played without Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham.

Charlotte (32-34) had a chance to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament with a win combined with a loss by the Toronto Raptors.

But Vucevic would have none of it. He returned after missing two games with right abductor tightness and dominated Charlotte. He made 12 of 24 shots from the field and helped spread the floor by shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range. He also pushed the Bulls to a 56-45 edge on the glass.