Bulls run past Pacers with late flurry for OT win

INDIANAPOLIS — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a 120-112 victory Monday night.

Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.

Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.

The Pacers led 103-101 in the final minute of regulation, but LaVine scored four straight points to give the Bulls 105-103 edge. Brogdon tied the score with 10.5 seconds left, and LaVine's 19-footer for the win was off the mark.

Garrett Temple opened overtime with a 6-foot pullup, Denzel Valentine followed with a 3-pointer and Chicago never trailed again.

WIZARDS 131, ROCKETS 119: At Washington, Bradley Beal scored 37 points in an entertaining duel with ex-teammate John Wall, and Washington beat undermanned Houston in Wall's return to Washington.

Wall, traded in December for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick, had season highs of 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who were missing leading scorer Eric Gordon along with Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker. Houston dropped its sixth straight.

Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season — his first in a Wizards win — and 152nd of his career. But it was a largely inefficient performance from the former MVP, who shot 8 of 22 overall, 0 of 3 from 3-point range and airballed a 20-foot jumper. Westbrook played on back-to-back days for the first time this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0