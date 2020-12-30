Bummed to be home on New Year's? Here are some ideas for virtual New Year's Eve get-togethers.

Throughout the 2020 pandemic, social gatherings have been few and far between, and with the colder months settling in, outdoor gatherings are becoming a less desirable option. So what does that mean for the most celebratory night of the year?
Creativity will be required for this New Year’s Eve fetes, but there are plenty of options for welcoming 2021 in a COVID-friendly manner.
Family-friendly remote gatherings are a way for loved ones to come together and ring in the new year safely while entertaining members of all ages. Via platforms such as Zoom, Skype, WebEx and Microsoft Teams, parents, children, grandparents and extended family can gather online to play board games such as Monopoly, Candy Land and UNO or even plan virtual scavenger hunts.
With a timer at hand, the leader of the scavenger hunt announces the item and gives participants a set amount of time to see who can locate the item in their respective homes. Once the timer goes off, anyone who hasn’t returned to their seat with the item is disqualified. Prizes can be awarded or the final participant can simply walk away with bragging rights each round.
Games such as Pictionary, 20 Questions and Heads Up are all easy to learn, don’t call for much preparation or supplies, and are sure to make for a memorable and enjoyable New Year’s Eve party with loved ones.
For parties with grownups only, one popular idea is virtual bingo to get conversation and laughter flowing. Bingo cards can be found online with all sorts of themes including 2020 events and party-goer experiences with squares for who loves champagne, which attendee has spent Dec. 31 in Times Square or who always falls asleep before midnight.
Two resolutions and a lie is another ice breaker that can help friends learn about others’ plans for the year ahead by deciphering which of three resolutions are the truth and which are made up. As the rounds go by, participants with a silly sense of humor can get whackier with the lies to make things more interesting.
Most party games such as karaoke, charades, and name that tune can be also enjoyed on video chat while remaining in the comfort of one’s home and even wearing pajamas.
By thinking outside the box and focusing on fun, an online celebration can create fond memories of the holiday. These virtual New Year’s Eve ideas will also help to save money, keep family and friends safe, and still allow for gatherings to reflect, remember and plan ahead for the coming year.