Bummed to be home on New Year's? Here are some ideas for virtual New Year's Eve get-togethers.

Throughout the 2020 pandemic, social gatherings have been few and far between, and with the colder months settling in, outdoor gatherings are becoming a less desirable option. So what does that mean for the most celebratory night of the year?

Creativity will be required for this New Year’s Eve fetes, but there are plenty of options for welcoming 2021 in a COVID-friendly manner.

Family-friendly remote gatherings are a way for loved ones to come together and ring in the new year safely while entertaining members of all ages. Via platforms such as Zoom, Skype, WebEx and Microsoft Teams, parents, children, grandparents and extended family can gather online to play board games such as Monopoly, Candy Land and UNO or even plan virtual scavenger hunts.

With a timer at hand, the leader of the scavenger hunt announces the item and gives participants a set amount of time to see who can locate the item in their respective homes. Once the timer goes off, anyone who hasn’t returned to their seat with the item is disqualified. Prizes can be awarded or the final participant can simply walk away with bragging rights each round.