Burrow, Herbert, Tagovailoa start on same day for 1st time

Joe Burrow guided his team to a win. Justin Herbert probably deserved one. And Tua Tagovailoa didn't have to do much to be successful in his NFL starting debut.

It was a mixed bag Sunday for the three quarterbacks drafted in the top six last April. It also was an intriguing look into what might be ahead for Burrow in "Joehio," Herbert in Hollywood, and Tua in South Beach.

"It was fun just being able to go out there and play a full 60-minute game now, being that it was my first start in the NFL," said Tagovailoa after a 28-17 victory over the Rams in a game the defense and special teams basically won. "We really faced a really good defense. I'm proud of what we got to do offensively, but I do know that there's still a lot of things we need to correct come Monday."

Tagovailoa sat behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for six games, and Fitz led the Dolphins to two straight victories to get to 3-3. But then came the bye week, and it apparently was Miami's plan all along to turn to a healthy Tua — even when the bye was moved up from Week 11 due to league rescheduling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best moves the lefty from the Alabama Crimson Tide showed were doing a dance following a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. Tagovailoa also retrieved the ball as a souvenir.