Business Buzz | Pine Manor thriving from the ashes

“The surprising thing was that because people were so cooped up, we’ve had lots of them coming and spending extended time with us,” Gibson says. “The bed-and-breakfast part of Pine Manor has really blossomed.”

Gibson says guests have regularly come from Chicago, Indianapolis and even as far away as Texas. “We originally thought people would come here and travel, but we’ve been amazed how many people come and don’t ever leave the grounds. They like that it seems as if they’re in the country so close to the city.”

“One of the things that has continually impressed me is that Pine Manor draws people from all over the world to Carbondale and Southern Illinois. It really enhances our visibility as a community and a region,” says Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.

Gibson says one of the draws for special events at Pine Manor is the entirety of the grounds which provides opportunities for unique weddings, parties, reunions and special events.

“Every wedding is different because we have about 300 acres. Some people want to have them by the lake, some want to have them poolside, some choose a particular house. We provide a variety of options, let prospective couples see everything. They decide what they want and we put it all together,” Gibson says.