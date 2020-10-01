4 Southern Illinoisans graduate from Delta Regional Authority leadership academy

CARBONDALE — Four Southern Illinoisans graduated from the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

According to a news release from DRA, the Southern Illinois graduates are:

• Deborah Barnett, of Carbondale, director of Business Incubator programs and associate director of SIU Research Park at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

• Lauren Bonner, of Carbondale, a senate aid in the office of U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin

• Jamie Green, of Carbondale, president of Murphysboro Main Street

• Brooke Guthman, of Murphysboro, member services manager at Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association

The graduates participated in six training sessions over the past year to educate them on the regional and local economic and community development best practices employed across the delta region, according to the news release. Fellows learn from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields.