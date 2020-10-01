 Skip to main content
4 Southern Illinoisans graduate from Delta Regional Authority leadership academy
4 Southern Illinoisans graduate from Delta Regional Authority leadership academy

  • Updated
Delta Leader Institute graduates

Graduates of the Delta Leadership Institute include four Southern Illinoisans: Brooke Guthman of Murphysboro and Deborah Barnett, Lauren Bonner and Jamie Green, all of Carbondale. 

 Provided by DRA

CARBONDALE — Four Southern Illinoisans graduated from the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

According to a news release from DRA, the Southern Illinois graduates are:

• Deborah Barnett, of Carbondale, director of Business Incubator programs and associate director of SIU Research Park at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

• Lauren Bonner, of Carbondale, a senate aid in the office of U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin

• Jamie Green, of Carbondale, president of Murphysboro Main Street

• Brooke Guthman, of Murphysboro, member services manager at Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association

The graduates participated in six training sessions over the past year to educate them on the regional and local economic and community development best practices employed across the delta region, according to the news release. Fellows learn from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields.

“The Delta Leadership Institute is a dynamic tool within DRA to promote the economic advancement of the delta,” said DRA federal co-chairman Chris Caldwell. “DLI’s diverse curriculum provides the next generation of economic and community development leaders with the tools needed to create change within their communities."

The DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt. 

