Ups and downs for home-based Illinois food producers in 2020

Corey, one of Carla and Roger Jaquet’s four children, is active in growing gourds and pumpkins and helping with a variety of other tasks on the farm.

Their daughter, Chelsea Stuart, joined Wild Hare Farmers as a business partner this season. She grows strawberries where she lives in nearby Morrison. Her technology skills also helped with the online business this year, Jaquet said.

The couple’s youngest son, Ryne, majoring in supply chain management at Western Illinois University, was a big part of Wild Hare Farmer’s distribution efforts this season.

Their middle son, Jordan, is in the United States Air Force, she said.

Jaquet’s mother, Gloria McKenna, owns the farm where Wild Hare Farmers grows its produce. The farm includes a small orchard and has been in the family for more than 50 years. Most of Jaquet’s produce is grown on 1.5 acres there. Her uncle, Paul Rosenow, grows corn and soybeans on the rest of the land.

Earlier in the year, she said they benefited from having a high tunnel, which allows her to produce tomatoes a full month before field tomatoes.

“We sold more pumpkins than ever,” she said. Corey was sold out of pumpkins in two and a half weeks. “He was pretty tickled.”