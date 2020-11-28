 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Bankruptcies
Southern Business: Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Melony A. Dluca, 11 Birdy Lane, Stonefort

Michelle Nicole Atkinson, P.O. Box 333, Elizabethtown

Richard Howard Hay, 9352 First St., Nashville

Edith A. Neal, 305 Charles Road, Carbondale

Patricia E. Hawk, P.O. Box 578, Wayne City

Brian L. Leneave, 652 Fairfield Road, Mount Vernon

Sharon Lynn Bartley, 308 N. Locust St., Carmi

Karen Sue Fourez, 9007 State Highway 148, Benton

Tina Lynn Tow, 80 Shaw Road, Creal Springs

Linda L. Larue, 1713 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale

Noreen L. Garwood, 605 Chestnut St., Browns

Henry W. and Marcia P. Phillips Jr., 204 Van Buren St., Gorham

Robert Francis and Maryanne Steward, 2426 Etherton Road, Murphysboro

Danny Dean and Wanda Lee Boner, 205 Smith St., Herrin

Timothy Allan Willmore, P.O. Box 572, West Frankfort

Martha L. Easley, 13960 State Route 142, McLeansboro

Heather Suzanne Kennedy, 997 Country Club Road, Metropolis

Kristan Deann Postawa, 1010 N. Garfield, Marion

Kevin Wayne and Bridgette A. Williams, 110 Franklin County Road, Thompsonville

Robert Lee Keeling, 3764 Doug Sumner Lane, Metropolis

Dannie L. Smith, 250 W. McClernand Ave., Shawneetown

Leola Elizabeth Lilly, 406 W. Wilson, Herrin

Chapter 13

Jeffrey Owen and Donna Jean Bocook, 12843 Wedgewood Road, Marion

Darwin N. Roddy, 379 E. Main St., Ullin

Jose L. and Amanda M. Hernandez, P.O. Box 1122, Sesser

Daphne Michele Burton, 79 Kennel Lane, Golconda

Leon Mitchell, P.O. Box 27, Grand Chain

Shane William Wade, 501 S. Market, Marion

Todd Vincent and Jane C. Minemann, 9100 First Road, Red Bud

Bernard P. Willilams, 2102 Poplar St., Cairo

Emmanuel and Kimberly A. Garcia, 104 Wright Lane, Anna

David Cottie Foster, 708 W. St. Louis St., West Frankfort

Ernest D. and Dawn R. Sullivan, 8653 Bennett Road, Benton

Gregg Martin and Beverly Kay Nelson, 12828 N. Woodlawn Lane, Woodlawn

Justin Lynn and Kelsi L. Wright, 311 E. Cross St., Dongola

Shawn Michael and Jamie Lynn Asberry, 325 County Road 110E, Norris City

Billy R. Rolla, 406 S. Walnut St., Sesser

