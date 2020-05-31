Southern Business: Bankruptcies
Southern Business: Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Tammy Rene Holtzclaw, 203 12th St., Carmi

Joshua S. Myogeto, 10999 Cedar Grove, Marion

Geraldine A. Theis, P.O. Box 341, Dongola

Lana F. Emery, 1003 N. Monroe St., Marion

Jennifer Lynn Wilson, 708 N. Van Buren St., marion

Rachel M. Miller, 11529 W. Cypress Drive, Apt. 3, Carbondale

Amanda L. Cheek, 185 Dodd Cemetery Road, Eldorado

Dennis Lee Willis, 2501 Locust, Eldorado

James Dale Swan, 221 Pyle St., Carrier Mills

Justin Alan and Jennifer M. Tighe, 131 N. Seventh, Marion

Lindsay Alexandra Stone, 1200 E. Eighth St., Apt. 6, Metropolis

Bryan Keith and Carla Rae Ingram, 1911 Minton, Murphysboro

Sharon L. Dunn, 4 Johnson Terrace, Cairo

Larry D. Hooker, 2128 Division St., Murphysboro

Natasha Lyn Moore, 706 S. 24th Mount Vernon

Patricia Laura Long, 44 Adkins, Metropolis

Gloria J. Sharp, 14814 Christmas Tree Road, Johnston City

Daryl Lee Simmons, 11213 Maggie Lane, Marion

Laura M. Saxton, 803 W. Main, Carbondale

Jessica Ann Arroyo, 1206 e. Reeves St., Apt. D, Marion

Brandon S. Coffey, 604 S. Rawlings St., Apt. A, Carbondale

Jeremy Paul and Crystal Gail Nieweglowski, 322 Short St., Red Bud

Michael Dean and Lisa Renee Baker, 102 E. Heacock, Jonesboro

Lisa Ann Hanzel, 808 N. Washington, Marion

Jesse L. Nelson, 688 March Lane, Carbondale

Velma Aline McClain, 394 Lockwood, Red Bud

Chelsea Elaine Cobb, 6875 Lick Creek Road, No. 5, Buncombe

Kevin E. Fradelos, 1608 S. 14th St., Mount Vernon

Zachary Michael and Kayla Saddie Smith, 313 N. Ninth St., Herrin

Pamela Jean Jennings, 1404 McCluskie, Marion

Raegan Brown, 1308 Walnut St., Eldorado

Lana K. House, 508 S. Branch St., Chester

Teresa Ann Middendorf, 9191 Old Highway 13, Murphysboro

Amy R. Smith, 511 E. Herrin St., Herrin

Staci Rae Middendorf, 706 John St., Murphysboro

Christopher M. Graves, 12728 N. Dartmouth Lane, Mount Vernon

Marlon Lee and Barbara Jane Wimberly, 304 S. Dean, Royalton

Rosalee Vaughn, P.O. Box 614, Mount Vernon

Zachary P. Morris, 305 S. 20th St., Herrin

Daniel Lee and Sherrie Lynn Cash, 1601 E. Boyton, Marion

Terri Lynn Jones, 811 E. John, Christopher

Casey L. and Hallie Elizabeth Clagg, 1963 County Road, 2200 N, Clay City

Chapter 13

Samuel Douglas and Vicky Lynn Babb, 13422 Dwina Road, Pittsburg

Lindsey Sheigh Shepherd, 1770 Pulleys Mill Road, Goreville

Donald R. and Andrea M. Creekpaum, 221 Quiet Lane, Carbondale

John D. and Julie L. Dunning, j302 S. Van Buren St., Marion

Ronald W. Fitzgerald, P.O. Box 84, Hoyleton

Mattie Jane, Adams, 223 N. Hickory St., Galatia

David Paul and Judith Ann Meneese, 10097 Briggs Road, Carterville

Charles R. and Cynthia A. Kirk, 13525 N. Panzier Lane, Woodlawn

Robert Scott and Tammy Lynn Prosise, 211 N. Main St, Zeigler

Bruce Alan Haley, P.O. Box 173, Pinckneyville

Harry Lee and Natalie Nicole Barnes, 1913 Chestnut St., Harrisburg

Daniel and Lucy Ramirez, 2915 W. Alveraia Drive, Carbondale

Michael Roy Wetherington, 405 Abby Drive, Carterville

Merle J. and Martha K. Blumhorst, 10522 Jefferson Road, Addeville

