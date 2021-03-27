 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Bankruptcies
Southern Business: Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Heather J. Kapler Kanik and Stephanie R. Kanik, 11841 County Road 375 E., McLeansboro

Dean W. and Lisa K. Pautler, 501 N. Maple St., Apt. 1, Sparta

Joshua Allen Russell, 209 Charles St., Benton

Velma Roxanne Crackel, 12575 U.S. Highway 45 N., Ozark

Janice Kay Lollar, P.O. Box 811, Carrier Mills

Shaun P. Riechman and Paige N. Drew-Riechman, 12720 Long Prairie Road, Benton

Jeffrey A. and Dawn M. Turner, 5480 Lick Creek Road, Anna

Kenneth L. Starr, 33 N. Johnson, Ashley

Alison Kay Butler, 1506B Cornerstone Court, Marion

Donald Robert and Kerry Elizabeth Earle, 231 S. Court St., Lot 37, Benton

Robin Charlotte Rodgers, 11904 Pease Road, Marion

Devontavius Q.L. Payne, 103 S. Rod Lane, Carbondale

Miranda Kay Tellor, 700 S. Buchanan St., Marion

Jerry D. and Donna J. Nicholson, 1309 N. Logan, Marion

Larry Junior and Margaret Ann Ratliff, P.O. Box 435, Hebron, Kentucky

Jarred Lee Wise, 2100 W. Cherry St., Marion

Christopher R. Wallace, 205 Hammock Trail E, Apt. 202, Freeport, Florida

Sarah L. Tango, 4732 Pacific Drive, West Frankfort

Richard Paul Benefield, 1330 Hummingbird Lane, Buncombe 

Peter A. and Tammy B. Kearns, 50 Gebauer Heights, Apt. J, Eddyville

Abigail D. Wheetley, 61 Pine Lane, Murphysboro

Scottie L. and Shawna L. Poole, 27382 Grapevine Trail, Tamms

Brian S. and Tarissa D. Litton, 10032 Prairie Meadows Lane, West Frankfort

Heather Marie Sals, 21904 E. Patton Road, Belle Rive

Thomas James Martin, 3003 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale

Jon B. and Ashley Nichole Maleski, 447 Cedar Ave., Du Quoin

Daniel Curtis Kahoun, 721 Rugby St., Rock Springs, Wyoming

John Cecil Louis Hertter, 610 N. Springer, Carbondale

Donald S. Cantrell, 100 Saint Marys Drive, Apt. 1A, Harrisburg

Richard Michael and Kassandra Nicole Hall, P.O. Box 33, Crossville

David L. and Marciceil King, 68 State Highway 146E, Golconda

Regina Michelle Almezen, 314 S. Third St., Marion

Herman Lee Tyler Sr. and Juanita L. Barber-Tyler, 860 Pierce Square, Herrin

Larry G. and Patricia J. Sailliez, 704 W. 11th St., Johnston City

William M. Gasa, 428 Warren Road, Carbondale

Chapter 13

Sandra Kay Bennett, 600 N. 23rd, Herrin

Gregory N. Dudenbostel, 1209 W. Broadway, Steeleville

Andrew L. and Angel N. Miller, 913 S. 13th St., Herrin

Leo R. and Kimberly M. Tauiliili, 304 Brooks Drive, Norris City

Charles E. and Arlinda M. Shuck, 814 Rodd St., Carterville

Jody A. Stambaugh, 247 N. Washington St., Nashville

Kenneth R. Bowlin and Teresa L. James, P.O Box 515, Du Quoin

Wesley R. Tartt, 2220 N. Illinois Ave., Apt. L, Carbondale

Ashley N. Smolley, 606 N. Elm St., Sesser

Ernest A. Morris, P.O Box 548, Metropolis

Robert S. Long Jr., 2407 Elderberry Road, Du Quoin

