Southern Business: Bankruptcies

Chapter 7
Irene L. Robertson, 2103 Roblee Ave., Apt. 4, Murphysboro
Meghan L. Treece, 106 W. Jefferson St., Anna
Sarah E. Knapp 401 S. St., Royalton
Justin Deryan and Samantha Lorel Morneweg, 36 Frankfort Drive, West Frankfort
Timothy J. and Lisa M. Reynolds, 17441 County Line Road, Jonesboro
Nicholas S. and Amanda K. Gardner, 21809 Mocaby Road, Thompsonville
Walter Wayne Horn, 675 Lick Creek Road, Anna
Amy S. Shoulders, 575 N. America Road, Galatia
Angelica M. McElveen, 109 S. Oak St., Sparta
Nicholas O. Rooneo, 879 E. Adams St., Nashville
Sandy J. Woods Jr. and Charlotte Woods, 4606 Meridian Road, Villa Ridge
Roger Duane and Joyce Kay Balfour, 2502 Jones St., Eldorado
James M. and Linda L. Hall, 404 N. Cherry St., West Frankfort
Donald L. and Rubye M. Pedigo, 117 McCann St., Benton
Patricia A. Varble, 500 Parish St., Eldorado
Charles L. Hardy, P.O. Box 251, Equality
Jovon L. Robinson, 425 N. Robinson Circle, Unit L-3, Carbondale
Rickey D. and Miriam B. Ilbery, 21239 N. Old Centralia Lane, Dix
Dennis W. and Stacie R. Miller, 323 N. Pear St., Mount Carmel
Clinton D. and Tabatha Marie Schoen, 114 S. Fifth St., Mound City
Hubie L. Downey, 607 S. 20th St., Mount Vernon
Debra K. Humphries, 110 Orchard St., Orient
Amy Fay Althoff, 712 Maple, Zeigler
Randall D. Claunch, 405 N. Richart St., Carterville
Michael Wayne Doxsey, 213 S. 20th St., Herrin
Brenda Joyce Lindsey, 959 Clark School Road, De Soto
David Alan and Dimple Venice Barnes, 8400 County Road 1600E, McLeansboro
Michael T. and Heather J. Poynor, 105 W. Chestnut St., Baldwin
Chapter 13
Shelly Joanne Owens, 17881 Parrish Road, West Frankfort
Patricia A. Price-Gaston, P.O. Box 43, Tamms
Frances O. Burton, 22828 Rose Lane, Thebes
Sheryl Y. Staton, 1062 Joppa North Ave., Metropolis
Timothy R. and Joy Griffith, 13477 Ruembler Crossing, Benton
Dara D. Davis, P.O. Box 163, Herrin
Natalie Jo Adams, 1205 E. Grand Ave., Carterville
Jeffry M. Presutti, 808 W. Ernestine Ave., Christopher
Viola Louise Mueller, 11417 Main St., Addieville
Keith Wiliam and Billie Imagene Bell, 905 Sherman, Apt. B, Marion
Nellie M. Poe, 808 W. Poplar, West Frankfort
Gerald M. Sims, 1405 E. Main St., West Frankfort