Southern Business: Bankruptcies
Southern Business: Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Irene L. Robertson, 2103 Roblee Ave., Apt. 4, Murphysboro

Meghan L. Treece, 106 W. Jefferson St., Anna

Sarah E. Knapp 401 S. St., Royalton

Justin Deryan and Samantha Lorel Morneweg, 36 Frankfort Drive, West Frankfort

Timothy J. and Lisa M. Reynolds, 17441 County Line Road, Jonesboro

Nicholas S. and Amanda K. Gardner, 21809 Mocaby Road, Thompsonville

Walter Wayne Horn, 675 Lick Creek Road, Anna

Amy S. Shoulders, 575 N. America Road, Galatia

Angelica M. McElveen, 109 S. Oak St., Sparta

Nicholas O. Rooneo, 879 E. Adams St., Nashville

Sandy J. Woods Jr. and Charlotte Woods, 4606 Meridian Road, Villa Ridge

Roger Duane and Joyce Kay Balfour, 2502 Jones St., Eldorado

James M. and Linda L. Hall, 404 N. Cherry St., West Frankfort

Donald L. and Rubye M. Pedigo, 117 McCann St., Benton

Patricia A. Varble, 500 Parish St., Eldorado

Charles L. Hardy, P.O. Box 251, Equality

Jovon L. Robinson, 425 N. Robinson Circle, Unit L-3, Carbondale

Rickey D. and Miriam B. Ilbery, 21239 N. Old Centralia Lane, Dix

Dennis W. and Stacie R. Miller, 323 N. Pear St., Mount Carmel

Clinton D. and Tabatha Marie Schoen, 114 S. Fifth St., Mound City

Hubie L. Downey, 607 S. 20th St., Mount Vernon

Debra K. Humphries, 110 Orchard St., Orient

Amy Fay Althoff, 712 Maple, Zeigler

Randall D. Claunch, 405 N. Richart St., Carterville

Michael Wayne Doxsey, 213 S. 20th St., Herrin

Brenda Joyce Lindsey, 959 Clark School Road, De Soto

David Alan and Dimple Venice Barnes, 8400 County Road 1600E, McLeansboro

Michael T. and Heather J. Poynor, 105 W. Chestnut St., Baldwin

Chapter 13

Shelly Joanne Owens, 17881 Parrish Road, West Frankfort

Patricia A. Price-Gaston, P.O. Box 43, Tamms

Frances O. Burton, 22828 Rose Lane, Thebes

Sheryl Y. Staton, 1062 Joppa North Ave., Metropolis

Timothy R. and Joy Griffith, 13477 Ruembler Crossing, Benton

Dara D. Davis, P.O. Box 163, Herrin

Natalie Jo Adams, 1205 E. Grand Ave., Carterville

Jeffry M. Presutti, 808 W. Ernestine Ave., Christopher

Viola Louise Mueller, 11417 Main St., Addieville

Keith Wiliam and Billie Imagene Bell, 905 Sherman, Apt. B, Marion

Nellie M. Poe, 808 W. Poplar, West Frankfort

Gerald M. Sims, 1405 E. Main St., West Frankfort

