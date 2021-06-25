David England: How one sector of the economy influences the others

5. The group leader, XLE-Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, outperformed $SPX by 55%.

6. The laggard of this group, XLP-Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF, underperformed $SPX by 41%.

This performance data is interesting, but the critical question-what are you planning to do with it? Here is what you should think about:

First, if you own sector funds, do you have their performance returns during this timeframe?

Second, if not, insert their symbols into a performance chart to see their returns.

Third, if you are not tracking your sector holdings' performance, then why?

If you have a managed account, you should already have this sector performance data. If not, request it. Then, ask for their sector game plan for when the next recession begins.

As we saw last week, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 continue to trade near all-time highs and currently are nowhere near a formal sell signal. No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins or what starts it. There is no better time than now to develop or fine-tune your capital preservation plan and be proactive for when it happens.