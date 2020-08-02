David England: Leveraged silver or gold?

To see the performance of these 2X leveraged ETFs, compared to the performance of gold, I designed a chart using the same timeframe beginning March 24, to real-time.

Here are the key points: While gold (gold area) had a 30% return, UGL (blue-line) ran 2 times more with a 60% return. The bear 2X ETF, GLL (red line) dropped more than 2 times silver with a -42% return.

How will some traders play gold? Since gold only ran over 30% since the middle of March, many will be looking for further upside. Other traders will wait until momentum stops and either short gold, buy puts or go long GLL that goes up in price when gold drops. Currently it is trading around a $30 share price.

Here are the action points: If the price of gold continues to rally, this will drive the price of GLL lower, allowing traders to buy more shares with the same asset dollar allocation. How would I trade GLL? My strategy would be identical to trading ZSL I would set an alert when the price goes up through the 15 exponential moving average, or when the Chaikin Money Flow indicator goes from negative (red bars) to positive (green bars). When I receive an alert, I use my Simple Simon system, with recalculated moving averages, to signal when it is time to buy or sell. See previous columns for trading instructions.