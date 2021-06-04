David England: Top basic material funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite ETFs in the industrials sector. Today, I focus on the next sector, basic materials. Why? To identify sectors that are outperforming and underperforming the market for portfolio considerations.

Some of the major indexes are making new highs, so why waste time with sector rotation?

If you are an investor or a trader, you need to be aware of sector rotation and know when funds move from one sector to another. Long-term investors may not care as they tend to hold through everything. In my long-term, garden-growing portfolios, if my high dividend-paying funds do not drop their dividends, there is no reason to sell because my goal is to see how quickly I can double my number of shares. Once I double my shares, at that point, I may decide to capture the dividends in cash.

I recognize market shifts in my trading portfolio as soon as possible and move to different areas as the markets change. I use my Simple Simon trading system to know when to buy or sell. When the market fails to make new highs, it will lead to shorting opportunities. See previous columns for details.