David England: Top energy funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite basic material ETFs. Today, I focus on funds in the energy sector involved in the exploration and development of gas or oil reserves, drilling, refining, and includes power utility companies such as renewable energy and coal.
My favorite broad energy funds ranked by asset size are as follows:
XLE-Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF tracks companies in the Energy Select Sector Index, companies from the following industries: oil, gas, consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. XLE is the largest fund in this group, with assets of 24.5 B with the highest average trading volume of 32.4 M.
VDE-Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Energy Index, an index made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the energy sector. VDE has assets of 5.14 B and an average trading volume of 1.10 M.
IYE-iShares U.S. Energy ETF tracks companies in the Dow Jones U.S. Oil and Gas Index. IYE has assets of 2.29 B and an average trading volume of 3.63. M.
FENY-Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF tracks companies in the MSCI USA Energy Index. FENY has assets of 941 K and an average trading volume of 1.19 M.
FXN-First Energy Alpha DEX Fund tracks equities in the Strata Quant Energy Index. The index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index to identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. FXN is the smallest fund in this group with assets of 325 K and an average daily trading volume of 602 K, the lowest traded volume in this group.
I charted the performance of each fund beginning March 24, 2020, running to real-time. The results and returns by rank are as follows:
FXN-First Energy Alpha DEX Fund (blue line) up 255.45%, VDE-Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (red line) up 166.69%, FENY-Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (purple line) up 158.29%. XLE-Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (green line) up 150.58%. The group laggard, IYE-iShares U.S. Energy ETF (pink line), up 151%. The market, $SPX (green area), is up 89.22%.
Here are the key points:
1. Bigger is not always better, as represented by the largest fund, XLE, being the group's second-lowest performer.
2. The smallest energy fund, FXN, outperformed the market ($SPX) by an astounding 166.23%.
3. All of these select energy funds outperformed the returns of the market ($SPX).
4. These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
5. Past performance does not dictate future returns.
Here is what you should think about:
First, if you own similar energy funds, how are they performing compared to these funds?
Second, if you are not tracking your funds' performance, then why?
No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins. With the markets continuing to make new highs, I will be watching to see when profit-taking begins within the top-performing sectors, and more money flows into healthcare, utility, and consumer staple funds. When this happens, the institutions will short the previous high-flyers and long the sectors moving up.
What's next? I focus on my favorite financial funds.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities in this column.
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.