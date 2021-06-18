David England: Top financial funds

2. The smallest financial fund, IYF, was the group laggard.

3. All of these select financial funds outperformed the returns of the market ($SPX).

4. These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.

5. Past performance does not dictate future returns.

Here is what you should think about:

First, if you own similar financial funds, how are they performing compared to these funds?

Second, if you are not tracking your funds' performance, then why?

No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins. With the markets continuing to test and make new highs, I will be watching to see when profit-taking begins within the top-performing sectors, and more money flows into healthcare, utility, and consumer staple funds. When this happens, the institutions will short the previous high-flyers and long the sectors moving up.

In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities in this column.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

