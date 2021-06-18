David England: Top financial funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite energy ETFs. Today, I focus on funds in the financial sector providing financial services to people and corporations. This segment of the economy is made up of a variety of financial firms, including banks, lenders, finance companies, investment houses, real estate brokers, and insurance companies.
My favorite financial funds ranked by asset size are as follows:
XLF-Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF tracks companies from the following industries: diversified financial services, insurance, banks, capital markets, mortgage real estate investment trusts, consumer finance, and thrifts and mortgage finance. XLF is the largest fund in this group, with assets of 46.1 B with the highest average trading volume of 53.4 M.
VFH-Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF follows the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Financials Index; an index made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the financial sector. VFH has assets of 11.9 B and an average trading volume of 686 K.
KBE-iShares U.S. Energy ETF tracks companies in the S&P Banks Select Industry Index, tracking publicly traded national money centers and leading regional banks. KBE has assets of 3.7 B and an average trading volume of 3.03 M.
KBWB-Invesco KBW Bank ETF follows companies in the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, large national U.S. money centers, regional banks, and thrift institutions publicly traded in the U.S. KBWB has assets of 2.7 B and an average trading volume of 938 K.
IYF-iShares U.S. Financials ETF tracks equities in the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Capped Index, composed of U.S. equities in the financial sector. IYF is the smallest fund in this group with assets of 2.4 B and an average daily trading volume of 579 K, the lowest traded volume in this group.
I charted the performance of each fund beginning March 24, 2020, running to real-time. The results and returns by rank are as follows:
KBE-iShares U.S. Energy ETF (blue line) up 138.84%, KBWB-Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (red line) up 135.71%, VFH-Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (green line) up 121.72%. VFH-Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (pink line) up 115.48%. The group laggard, IYF-iShares U.S. Financials ETF (purple line), up 104.78%. The market, $SPX (green area), is up 89.80%.
Here are the key points:
1. Bigger is not always better, as represented by the largest fund, XLE, being the group's fourth-lowest performer.
2. The smallest financial fund, IYF, was the group laggard.
3. All of these select financial funds outperformed the returns of the market ($SPX).
4. These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
5. Past performance does not dictate future returns.
Here is what you should think about:
First, if you own similar financial funds, how are they performing compared to these funds?
Second, if you are not tracking your funds' performance, then why?
No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins. With the markets continuing to test and make new highs, I will be watching to see when profit-taking begins within the top-performing sectors, and more money flows into healthcare, utility, and consumer staple funds. When this happens, the institutions will short the previous high-flyers and long the sectors moving up.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities in this column.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.