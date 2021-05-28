David England: Top industrial funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite ETFs in the consumer discretionary sector. As promised, today, I review the sector analysis strategy then update the main U.S. sector's performance.

Let's review. Tech and consumer discretionary sectors are usually the leaders at the beginning of a bull run in the stock market. The top of many market cycles is led by basic materials and energy, benefiting from a rise in demand when economies expand. When the market peaks, it is followed by a contraction in the economy, helping utilities and consumer staples-stuff people buy. Then, the market bottoms, and the cycle repeats itself.

To see the performance of these main U.S. sector ETFs relative to the performance of the market ($SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, 2021, running to real-time.

Here are the key points:

1. Since March of 2021, the three laggings sectors picking up momentum (blue box) are Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Health Care.

2. In the last week, the top-performing sectors (red box), the Financials, Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and industrials, continue to rally. The two top sectors, Energy and Materials, are experiencing profit-taking. If they break down through previous price support, look for the selling to hit other sectors as well.