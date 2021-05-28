David England: Top industrial funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite ETFs in the consumer discretionary sector. As promised, today, I review the sector analysis strategy then update the main U.S. sector's performance.
Let's review. Tech and consumer discretionary sectors are usually the leaders at the beginning of a bull run in the stock market. The top of many market cycles is led by basic materials and energy, benefiting from a rise in demand when economies expand. When the market peaks, it is followed by a contraction in the economy, helping utilities and consumer staples-stuff people buy. Then, the market bottoms, and the cycle repeats itself.
To see the performance of these main U.S. sector ETFs relative to the performance of the market ($SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, 2021, running to real-time.
Here are the key points:
1. Since March of 2021, the three laggings sectors picking up momentum (blue box) are Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Health Care.
2. In the last week, the top-performing sectors (red box), the Financials, Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and industrials, continue to rally. The two top sectors, Energy and Materials, are experiencing profit-taking. If they break down through previous price support, look for the selling to hit other sectors as well.
3. If profit-taking continues with the leaders, it could signal the beginning of a correction.
What is next? I focus on funds in the industrials sector.
My favorite industrial funds ranked by asset size are as follows:
XLI-Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF tracks companies in the Industrial Select Sector Index, companies from the following industries: aerospace and defense, industrial conglomerates, marine, transportation infrastructure, machinery, road and rail, air freight and logistics, and commercial services and supplies. XLI is the largest fund in this group, with assets of 21.2 B and the highest average trading volume of 12.9 M.
VIS-Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index, stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the industrials sector. VIS has assets of 5.4 B and an average trading volume of 183 K.
IYJ-iShares U.S. Industrials ETF tracks companies in the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index. IYJ has assets of 7.3 B and an average trading volume of 110 K, the lowest traded volume in this group.
FIDU-Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF tracks equities in the MSCI USA IMI Industrials Index. FIDU has assets of 868 M and an average daily trading volume of 136 K.
I charted the performance of each fund beginning March 24, 2020, running to real-time. The results and returns by rank are as follows:
FIDU-Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (blue line) up 119.35%, VIS-Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF (red line) up 119.03%, XLI-Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (green line) up 115.27%.
The group laggard, XLY-Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund
ETF (pink line) up 92.42%. The market, $SPX (green
area), is up 87.82%.
Here are the key points:
1. Bigger is not always better.
2. The smallest fund, FDIS, outperformed the market ($SPX) by 31.53%.
3. All of these industrial funds outperformed the returns of the market ($SPX).
4. These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
5. Past performance does not dictate future returns.
Here is what you should think about:
First, if you own similar industrials funds, how are they performing compared to these funds?
Second, if you are not tracking your funds' performance, then why?
No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins. I will be watching to see if profit-taking continues within the top-performing sectors and more money flows into healthcare, utility, and consumer staple funds. When this happens, the institutions will short the previous high-flyers and long the sectors moving up.
What's next? I focus on my favorite basic materials funds.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities in this column.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.