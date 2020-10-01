Delta Regional Authority celebrates 15th DLI Executive Academy graduating class.

“To the graduates of the Delta Leadership Institute Class of 2020, today is about celebrating your hard work, dedication, and commitment to the program and to the Delta Regional Authority,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “You graduated from this institute at a crucial time in history, so you have a special obligation and opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives. Know that you have a partner in me and that I look forward to all you will do. On behalf of all the people of Illinois, congratulations.”