Delta Regional Authority celebrates 15th DLI Executive Academy graduating class.

CARBONDALE — Today, the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) congratulates four new Illinois graduates of the Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy.
The Illinois graduates are:
• Deborah Barnett, Carbondale | Director, Business Incubator Programs and Associate Director, SIU Research Park, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
• Lauren Bonner, Carbondale | Senate Aid, Office of U.S. Senator Richard Durbin
• Jamie Green, Carbondale | President, Murphysboro Main Street
• Brooke Guthman, Murphysboro | Member Services Manager, Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association
“To the graduates of the Delta Leadership Institute Class of 2020, today is about celebrating your hard work, dedication, and commitment to the program and to the Delta Regional Authority,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “You graduated from this institute at a crucial time in history, so you have a special obligation and opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives. Know that you have a partner in me and that I look forward to all you will do. On behalf of all the people of Illinois, congratulations.”
The graduates participated in six training sessions over the past year to educate them on the regional and local economic and community development best practices employed across the Delta to catalyze innovative solutions implementable in their own community and region. DLI fellows learn from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth in the Delta.
This graduating class marks the 15th year of DLI-trained regional leaders equipped to improve the economic competitiveness and social viability of the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt.
The four Executive Academy fellows completed the year-long DLI Executive Academy, a leadership development program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from DRA’s eight-state region. The program empowers fellows with the tools, experiences, and networks to address local and regional challenges, improve decision-making and policy development, and strengthen leadership capacity and mutual understanding of regional, state, and local cultures and issues.
“The Delta Leadership Institute is a dynamic tool within DRA to promote the economic advancement of the Delta,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “DLI’s diverse curriculum provides the next generation of economic and community development leaders with the tools needed to create change within their communities. I congratulate the DLI graduates and challenge you to use this new skillset to shape the development a more resilient Delta economy.
Since 2005, DLI's Executive Academy has enhanced the leadership skills, policy knowledge and networks of community members in the Delta. After graduation, the Illinois fellows become members of the Delta Leadership Network, which includes more than 500 community leaders who understand the importance of regional collaboration, resource sharing and innovative thinking.
DLI is a program of DRA in partnership with three institutions of higher education in the Delta region: Arkansas State University, the University of Louisiana Monroe, and the University of Arkansas.
About the Delta Regional Authority
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
