Joe Szynkowski: Working alone, with people

Co-working doesn’t have to mean co-dependence. You can still flex your entrepreneurial muscles while collaborating with others.
The spaces in which we work heavily influence both our productivity and overall happiness.
We love to talk about flexible workspaces around here, and so it’s only natural to highlight a growing trend in the American workforce: co-working spaces.
Co-working spaces are special. They foster supportive communities for creative collaboration at its best while offering freelancers and the self-employed a space outside of their homes to get things done.
If you are unfamiliar with the concept, co-working spaces are professional offices where freelancers, remote workers and other “solopreneurs” can crush it amongst each other in the same setting, for a small membership fee.
While amenities vary, if you are a new entrepreneur focused on building your business, co-working space may be the perfect avenue for meeting with clients in a professional setting (many co-working spaces offer conference rooms with technology setup for teleconferencing).
Commercial impact
With the onslaught of COVID on the commercial real estate industry, many companies are now leaning on remote employee work forces. Others are dramatically downsizing their corporate headquarters in favor of smaller, more co-work-type spaces.
The concept is so popular, in fact, that residential developers are taking notice and adding them to the list of amenities in luxury uptown buildings. While many of America’s biggest companies have freed large portions of their staff to work from home, there will always be a need for a buttoned-up corporate location for important meetings — they just don’t need to be as large as they’ve been in the past.
Working from home is not for everyone
If you have ever worked freelance or started your own business, their appeal of co-working with others is immediate: You get out of the house.
Working in your home can be nice, but it can also be full of distractions — and lonely. And while a change of scenery in a coffee shop can work, it is less than ideal if you need to make a call. Co-working spaces offer professionalism. They offer quiet and they offer a space far away from your living room.
Surround yourself with top talent
Another big benefit of co-working is you get to be around other hard-working people. In co-working spaces, you get to work alongside other professionals working toward their own goals — and being around like-minded people will keep you focused.
This is not say that the coffee-shop cohort does not have people diligently chipping away at their passion project, but you definitely weed out the undergrads “working” on their term paper or watching Baby Yoda videos on YouTube.
Co-working spaces provide structure and encouragement to the independent professional’s career. People want to be part of a community and connect with others, which is why people are willing to pay to work in a shared environment.
What does the future look like?
If you think co-working spaces are just for freelancers and “solopreneurs” — think again.
Big businesses are embracing innovation centers in their own business models.
Under Armour recently expanded its Baltimore “City Garage” to include a maker’s space and incubator with community access to training and industrial grade technology in order to help develop a new generation’s ideas into a reality.
Other big companies are also making similar shifts.
The atmosphere of work culture is changing every day. Research shows that companies focused on helping their employees build connections beyond office meetings and water-cooler hangouts attract and retain more devoted and engaged employees.
There is no doubt that co-working spaces are a relevant concept to everyone — including corporate offices. Professionals want flexibility, community and professional engagement. They want a well-designed space in which to perform their work in ways that are meaningful.
Happy professionals make engaged — and committed — employees. Co-working may be the ticket.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.