ADM Drone Services in Marion started as a hobby business, but has grown into so much more

When Dan Clendenin needed a very specialized photograph for his business, he knew exactly who to call. Likewise, when a Union County candidate for public office wanted a television commercial featuring aerial footage of the courthouse, she called, too. From unique photographs and commercials to specialized drone video for agricultural and real estate applications, ADM Drone Services in Marion has been answering the calls for nearly five years.
Adrianne McGuire and her husband, Dustin, started the business as something fun to do, but Dustin says it has grown into much more.
“I’m retired from the State of Illinois and we were going to just settle down with this as a hobby business, but it’s developed into much more,” he explains.
That growth has included the purchase of cameras mounted on and built into drones — officially called unmanned aircraft systems. Adrianne handles much of the still photography and Dustin, an FAA certified drone pilot, does the aerial work as well as much of the post-production. ADM Drone services owns a handful of drones, including one that costs more than many automobiles. It is complete with what McGuire calls a “Hollywood camera.”
“We give people an aerial perspective that they can’t get from anything else,” he says.
McGuire adds that drone imagery has become a valuable tool for agriculture.
“We can help farmers assess whether there is any damage to crops,” he explains. “In many cases, farmers are not able to walk their fields, so in any season, we can fly over and give them progress reports or show them where something is wrong. For example, we can help them identify and mitigate losses from machinery failures during planting.”
He says one of the company’s drones has thermal capabilities.
Support Local Journalism
“We can fly around someone’s home or other building and show them where it might be leaking heat to help make it more energy-efficient. We can consult with contractors, insulation companies and others to help them do their jobs.”
Another drone McGuire flies for ADM features a video camera on par with those used by film studios to make feature-length movies.
“It is a fantastic cinematographic tool. It’s a Hollywood camera that is unbelievable,” he says, adding that he has used it to do some filming for television programs and commercial films.
In fact, McGuire explains that the camera — and the resulting video as well as still images — are so good, that he often uses it for photos and videos on the ground or in the studio. He designed and fashioned a stationary mount to use the camera indoors.
The indoor studio work performed by ADM Drone Services also includes more traditional photography and video.
“We’ve actually been doing a lot of school pictures during the pandemic,” he says, adding that the company also uses a chromakey system, commonly known as a green screen.
“A green screen allows us to give the illusion that the subject is somewhere they may not be. It’s like superimposing a person or an object somewhere that we could not otherwise get to or to put computer-generated imagery behind them,” he says.
McGuire says examples of green screen uses include television meteorologists who stand in front of a weather map or television commercials like the one he produced with aerial footage behind a political candidate.
McGuire says the company looks to focus on specialized work for clients.
“We’d like to continue to branch out and do more photography in real estate, for farmers and things like that. We would like to just cover the tristate area with assets in the air,” he says.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.