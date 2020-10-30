ADM Drone Services in Marion started as a hobby business, but has grown into so much more

“We can help farmers assess whether there is any damage to crops,” he explains. “In many cases, farmers are not able to walk their fields, so in any season, we can fly over and give them progress reports or show them where something is wrong. For example, we can help them identify and mitigate losses from machinery failures during planting.”

He says one of the company’s drones has thermal capabilities.

“We can fly around someone’s home or other building and show them where it might be leaking heat to help make it more energy-efficient. We can consult with contractors, insulation companies and others to help them do their jobs.”

Another drone McGuire flies for ADM features a video camera on par with those used by film studios to make feature-length movies.

“It is a fantastic cinematographic tool. It’s a Hollywood camera that is unbelievable,” he says, adding that he has used it to do some filming for television programs and commercial films.

In fact, McGuire explains that the camera — and the resulting video as well as still images — are so good, that he often uses it for photos and videos on the ground or in the studio. He designed and fashioned a stationary mount to use the camera indoors.