You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Kellerman to start seeing patients in Pinckneyville
0 comments

Amber Kellerman to start seeing patients in Pinckneyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pinckneyville Community Hospital announce that Amber Kellerman, FNP-BC, has joined the medical staff of the Family Medical Center and is currently accepting patients.

Kellerman completed her Master of Science in Nursing at Olivet Nazarene University, and is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She has more than 11 years of nursing experience in inpatient, ER, surgery and oncology departments as well as community and home health settings.

Family Nurse Practitioners are able to see a wide variety of patients. In small communities, there is often diverse ages of patients that need quality healthcare.

“I am passionate about helping adults and older adults to manage new disease processes or continue to manage current medical conditions," Kellerman said in a news release. "I enjoy working with the patient to address and manage any of their medical concerns."

Kellerman is accepting new patients at the Family Medical Center at Pinckneyville Community Hospital. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Family Medical Center at 618-357-2131.

— The Southern

Amber Kellerman

Kellerman
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News