Angela Holmes: Barriers to service of employees and customers

This happens with gender, race, ethnicity, clothing styles, religion, pregnancy and much more. Sometimes and probably many times we are unaware that this is happening. I urge you to consider this in a serious way as we all have room to do better here. Whatever your job: Do not decide in advance. Give people a chance. Most people are doing the best they can with the resources they have. Your challenge is to serve them with no judgments.

2. Failure to listen

Steven Covey said, “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” Why do we do this? I don’t know, maybe because we want to be ready.

Ready to answer back. Ready to beat them at their own game. Ready to sling mud. It is often the case. I catch myself doing it. I get a call, I listen, I find myself crafting my answer of what the person on the phone “should” do before they have even communicated their problem. How can I solve their problem or know the answer without even hearing them out?

Take the time to listen. Grant the person a few minutes of your time. Be in the moment with them. Stop what you are doing. Put down the device you are distracting yourself with.

3. Wishing this was not part of your job