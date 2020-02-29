Angela Holmes: Barriers to service of employees and customers

First, thank you to John A. Logan College for my invitation to lead sessions at the recent Professional Development Day for faculty and staff. It was an amazing opportunity to lead discussions on internal customer service, which is truly a component of all jobs today. The participants there excelled and the idea exchange that transpired was energizing. If only we had more time to spend together.
I wanted to bring this audience a few high points of our discussions that day as this topic transcends all fields, all titles, all positions in all industries.
We wrapped up my sessions with a discussion on the barriers to customer service that prevent us from truly serving whoever the customer is. I have a less-than-traditional take on this and wanted to share my thoughts and those of the groups that I led a few weeks ago.
Let’s focus on four main barriers:
1. Thoughts about your customer in advance
We often judge our interactions with others before the interaction even takes place. This happens all the time when dealing with people. This can be unconscious or sometimes pre-meditated.
I might see a man walking up and decide in my head that I prefer to help women because men are rough, tough and crabby. I might continue with these thoughts in advance giving the gentlemen walking up absolutely no chance of getting a fair shake with me.
This happens with gender, race, ethnicity, clothing styles, religion, pregnancy and much more. Sometimes and probably many times we are unaware that this is happening. I urge you to consider this in a serious way as we all have room to do better here. Whatever your job: Do not decide in advance. Give people a chance. Most people are doing the best they can with the resources they have. Your challenge is to serve them with no judgments.
2. Failure to listen
Steven Covey said, “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” Why do we do this? I don’t know, maybe because we want to be ready.
Ready to answer back. Ready to beat them at their own game. Ready to sling mud. It is often the case. I catch myself doing it. I get a call, I listen, I find myself crafting my answer of what the person on the phone “should” do before they have even communicated their problem. How can I solve their problem or know the answer without even hearing them out?
Take the time to listen. Grant the person a few minutes of your time. Be in the moment with them. Stop what you are doing. Put down the device you are distracting yourself with.
3. Wishing this was not part of your job
Get over it! This is and will always be part of your job. It is part of my job and your neighbor’s job and your cousin Vinny’s job.
We all deal with people. Even those that conduct business online cannot get away from dealing with people. You will always have customers, colleagues and probably coworkers. I think that you should find a way to be grateful for all the people.
The toughest customers and employees give you cause to grow and tackle problems that make you better. Greet each interaction as a gift. Do not shy away from the chance to hone your skills. If you do not feel confident, get better. Take a class or read a book or get training. This is within your control.
4. Set yourself up for success
Dealing with people all day can be tough. We can decide to see the glass half empty or we can see the glass half full.
In my younger days, the glass was nearly empty every day. Today, my glass is almost spilling over. What changed? I did. I decided how to think about it. Spending even two minutes setting yourself up in advance for the day that you want to have is crucial (pretend I am saying crucial slowly and with emphasis on all syllables into your ear).
If you get up late and rush to work, your entire day will be rushed, and you will spend your day thinking about the fact that you are rushing and there is not enough time in the day. Why? You did create your day to be that way. In other words, you did this to yourself.
Instead, get up earlier. I know, this doesn’t solve every issue but as an example. Take your alarm clock or phone and set that sucker for 15 minutes earlier. Done. Your day will be better especially if you decide it is better.
Even better than that, create a morning routine that works for you. I deal with tons of people all day. I take phone calls, I have walk-ins, I have emails. Some of these people are happy and some are not. I never know which it will be or what they will say.
To get through this, I create my mornings on purpose. I ease into my day. I attempt a morning routine that serves me. Yes, I still get kids to school and microwave bacon, make coffee and all the things. I don’t have Alice from the Brady Bunch, so I figure it out. It can be done.
Decide how you want the morning to be and make it happen for you. Also, your customers and employees will benefit because they will have a better you. Your loved ones will probably notice too and that is always a plus.
Go forth and tackle these barriers.
Angela Holmes helps people navigate the workplace by providing advice and guidance through private coaching. Angela is a HRCI certified human resource expert, writer and public speaker with over twenty years of experience leading people and organizations. Angela is the vice president of human resources at National Railway Equipment Co (NRE) and can be contacted at angelaeholmes2@gmail.com.