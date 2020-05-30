Angela Holmes: Calling all leaders, organizations need you

3. Take the stage that you are on. Every move you make and every word you say right now sets the tone for those around you. You will be critiqued but more than that — people are looking for direction. Find your energy, your vibe and use it.

4. Feel your feelings. Encourage others to feel their feelings. There is no wrong way to get through this. Let me give an example. It is okay to be mad that is happening. But you do not have to then be mad at yourself for being mad. Allow others to feel as they do. You do not have to agree with it and you certainly have no right to judge it.

5. Join me in getting through this together. Remember that your thoughts are always optional. You get to choose how you think about this. Take time before your day, your shift, your start time and decide how to think on purpose for the day. Do not let your thoughts come at you like a swarming gnat. Decide what kind of day you will have in advance.