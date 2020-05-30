Angela Holmes: Calling all leaders, organizations need you

I have good news.
Confident, thoughtful, and energetic leaders are needed now more than ever. Indirect and direct leaders are needed at every organization across the country.
Will you step up?
Maybe you already have. There is so much for leaders to do right now. Employees, associates, team members, all people are looking for calm and intentional guidance. Please ask yourself this question — as a leader, what can you do to help others through this time of uncertainty?
Wait a minute, you thought it was business as usual? Yes and no. You can do both. Get back to work or continue to work and be the leader that the organization needs right now. Many things have not changed. If you are feeling anxious, think of all of things that have stayed the same.
See my tips here for anyone, no matter who you are. These tips work for all of us as leaders and people:
Leaders do this:
• Stay Calm.
• Remember that there is no right way to feel.
• Allow every feeling for everyone without judgement.
• Take what you can get from people.
• Realize that people are doing the best that they can.
• As a leader, you are on stage. People are watching you and your reactions right now.
• Continue to motivate.
Leaders do not do this:
• Make judgments.
• Diagnose medical disorders.
• Ask personal questions unless there is a need and it is related to the pandemic situation.
• Decide how someone should think or feel right now.
• Decide that you know best.
• Forget to check in with others and offer help.
During this time of quarantines, facemasks and stay-at-home orders, there is one thing that is certain for all of us: We can continue to do our job. If you lost your job during this time, your job now is to find a new job. Make sense? Continue to work hard. That expectation has not changed. See my additional tips here to help you and your staff get through this time of change.
1. Find your why. Why do you do what you do? Rediscover that passion for your work. Do not give in to fear and fear of change.
2. Inspire others every day. Make it is just a small phrase or a kind word. Find your compassionate side. Leading is not all about results and the bottom line.
3. Take the stage that you are on. Every move you make and every word you say right now sets the tone for those around you. You will be critiqued but more than that — people are looking for direction. Find your energy, your vibe and use it.
4. Feel your feelings. Encourage others to feel their feelings. There is no wrong way to get through this. Let me give an example. It is okay to be mad that is happening. But you do not have to then be mad at yourself for being mad. Allow others to feel as they do. You do not have to agree with it and you certainly have no right to judge it.
5. Join me in getting through this together. Remember that your thoughts are always optional. You get to choose how you think about this. Take time before your day, your shift, your start time and decide how to think on purpose for the day. Do not let your thoughts come at you like a swarming gnat. Decide what kind of day you will have in advance.
6. Be mindful of your energy level and inspire others to act from a place of positivity. Stay hydrated. Get rest. Notice what you can and cannot do to take care of your self and the effect it has on your day.
Whether or not you are the boss or the janitor, your contribution matters greatly to the outcome of the organization. You are needed. What is happening today is temporary and you can choose how to think about it. Remember, there cannot be light without dark, sun without rain and so on. Be the person that leads the way today. I know you can do it.
Now go forth and lead.
Angela Holmes helps people navigate the workplace by providing advice and guidance through private coaching. Angela is a HRCI certified human resource expert, writer and public speaker with over twenty years of experience leading people and organizations. Angela is the vice president of human resources at National Railway Equipment Co (NRE) and can be contacted at angelaeholmes2@gmail.com.
