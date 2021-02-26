Angela Holmes: What do you need to lead?

You made it. I keep hearing people say, “I made it through Christmas.” Then it was, “I made it through January.” Is that your plan? Are you going to keep “making it through?” Did you also make it through the day and then the week?
This is not much of a strategy. If you are someone that is just white-knuckling and trying to make it through, you will only keep “making it through”. When will it end for you? Where are you heading? If this is you, you have chosen a hard path. You have decided on purpose that this is hard. And hard, it will be.
Think about it. The new year has just started and already you have decided just to make it through. You are already defeated. What if I offered you a clean slate? We all can have a clean slate. Clean your slate and decide for 2021 that you will do more than make it through. As a leader, those that follow you may be looking for more than “we are going to make it through this.” It may have been enough last year, but this year people want and need more.
So, let’s talk about where are you headed this year. Where are you trying to get to? What are you trying to achieve? What challenges are you facing? Are you in the camp of this is the new normal or are you the I cannot wait until we get back to normal? Either way, are you finding ways to cope or to make progress on your goals?
What do you really need to lead? What do you need to achieve the goals that you have set? Would it surprise you if I said you already have all that you need? No, it’s not some kind of riddle. You only need your own brain. You have a brain. You have strengths that make you unique. Each of us have unique strengths and many times we do not utilize them. You have them and so do the employees that you lead.
I will give this example because at my house we play loads of video games, which have changed greatly since I was a kid. Video games these days are heavy on story. All right, not all of them. The hero or protagonist of the game sets off on an impossible journey. The hero acquires potions, tools, health and more along the way. You must learn or get wisdom. The hero continues the journey all while meeting different characters that they can learn from as well. At the end of the journey, an epic battle is fought. Does this sound like your career? Sometimes leadership feels this way. Truly what you need is inside you all along. You have your strengths inside you already. The hero did not need the extra things, but it all helped. You are all that you need. At the end of the day, you can do what you need to do.
Take some time to think intentionally about your 2021 year. Get pen and paper and write the answers to these questions:
- Identify your 2021 goals if you have not already. Write them here.
- What obstacles present themselves to you when you think about these goals? Spend time on each goal and obstacles presented to you when you think of each goal. Take your time on this one. If you are doing it right, each goal could present multiple obstacles. If your goal presents zero obstacles, you have chosen the wrong goal.
- Look at each obstacle. What is something you can do to overcome this obstacle? What do you need to do or what do you need to learn? This list will provide an answer back to your brain on each obstacle.
- This list of obstacles has now become your to-do list. Re-write the obstacles as “to-dos.”
- Put time on your calendar for each item on the to-do list. Make the time.
As we make this plan to move forward and achieve our goals, we will no longer need to look to the past and think about making it through. We can focus on the future and all we will achieve and by when. Do not be resistant to placing items on your calendar. Fill the calendar and stick to your plan. This is how things get done. Scheduling out what is important gives you more time for other things that you want to do. Scheduling time lets your brain know what you want to work on and when.
You now have a plan to tackle your 2021 goals. You have decided this. You no longer must spend time in worry or anxiety because it will all get done. Your brain is free for other things. As a leader you may want to engage with employees in activities that bring you into action.
If your brain is clear and open, you can:
- Provide inspiration
- Provide motivation
- Lead by example
- Solve problems
- Answer questions
- Remain calm
- Handle stress
- Have higher quality conversations
- Have more energy
- Provide guidance
Remember, leaders can guide and mentor without being perfect. Leaders do not have to know it all. You get to decide how you will think about all of this. The best part is you know what to do.
Homework: Draft your 2021 goals if you have not already. Do it today. Reach out for more info or with questions on this goal accomplishment process.
Angela Holmes helps people navigate the workplace by providing advice and guidance through private coaching. Angela is a HRCI certified human resource expert, writer and public speaker with over 20 years of experience leading people and organizations. Angela is the vice president of human resources at National Railway Equipment Co. (NRE) and can be contacted at angelaeholmes2@gmail.com.