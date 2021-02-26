Angela Holmes: What do you need to lead?

You made it. I keep hearing people say, “I made it through Christmas.” Then it was, “I made it through January.” Is that your plan? Are you going to keep “making it through?” Did you also make it through the day and then the week?

This is not much of a strategy. If you are someone that is just white-knuckling and trying to make it through, you will only keep “making it through”. When will it end for you? Where are you heading? If this is you, you have chosen a hard path. You have decided on purpose that this is hard. And hard, it will be.

Think about it. The new year has just started and already you have decided just to make it through. You are already defeated. What if I offered you a clean slate? We all can have a clean slate. Clean your slate and decide for 2021 that you will do more than make it through. As a leader, those that follow you may be looking for more than “we are going to make it through this.” It may have been enough last year, but this year people want and need more.

So, let’s talk about where are you headed this year. Where are you trying to get to? What are you trying to achieve? What challenges are you facing? Are you in the camp of this is the new normal or are you the I cannot wait until we get back to normal? Either way, are you finding ways to cope or to make progress on your goals?