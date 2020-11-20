Anna Edward Jones adviser Tim McGrath gets award

Tim McGrath of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Anna recently earned the firm's Jack Phelan Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships, according to a news release from the company.

McGrath was one of 1,124 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive the award, named for one of the firm's first brokers to focus on rural investors.

"It's truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationships with those clients we serve," McGrath said in the release.

McGrath's office is located at 1000 Leigh Ave., Ste. C, Anna, IL 62906.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.

— The Southern

