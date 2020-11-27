Anna's Postal Pal led to founding of Shipping Saint, used by auction houses nationwide

Big businesses often start in small places. From college dormitory rooms to garages, start-up enterprises grow from humble beginnings. Such is the case with a growing specialty software company that traces its roots to a small business on Lick Creek Road in Anna.

Postal Pal is a packing, shipping and business services business that has been helping Union County residents send packages all around the world for many years, but more recently the business has been the spark behind another venture. And, like many new businesses, this one started with a problem.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many auction companies around the world moved from traditional in-person sales to online auctions with marked success, including several in Southern Illinois. Some of these companies reached out to Postal Pal to help with the shipping of sold items. As an independent shipping business, Postal Pal had access to a variety of shippers including the U.S. Postal Service, FedEX and UPS. It was a great opportunity for Postal Pal owner Wade Dover and his team. It also was a challenge.

Each week, Postal Pal was responsible for packing and shipping hundreds of items from each and every auction; and there were lots of auctions happening. It was overwhelming, says Paul Gibson, an area accountant and efficiency expert who Dover turned to help streamline the process.