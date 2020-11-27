Anna's Postal Pal led to founding of Shipping Saint, used by auction houses nationwide

Big businesses often start in small places. From college dormitory rooms to garages, start-up enterprises grow from humble beginnings. Such is the case with a growing specialty software company that traces its roots to a small business on Lick Creek Road in Anna.
Postal Pal is a packing, shipping and business services business that has been helping Union County residents send packages all around the world for many years, but more recently the business has been the spark behind another venture. And, like many new businesses, this one started with a problem.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many auction companies around the world moved from traditional in-person sales to online auctions with marked success, including several in Southern Illinois. Some of these companies reached out to Postal Pal to help with the shipping of sold items. As an independent shipping business, Postal Pal had access to a variety of shippers including the U.S. Postal Service, FedEX and UPS. It was a great opportunity for Postal Pal owner Wade Dover and his team. It also was a challenge.
Each week, Postal Pal was responsible for packing and shipping hundreds of items from each and every auction; and there were lots of auctions happening. It was overwhelming, says Paul Gibson, an area accountant and efficiency expert who Dover turned to help streamline the process.
“It was really a huge volume for a small pack-and-ship store,” Gibson explains. “They had to pack, they had to do invoicing, purchase the shipping, print off labels and more. They were all working all of the time and even going there on weekends, trying to get caught up. When the auction companies talked about doubling their volume, he called me.”
Gibson found the problem fascinating.
“I sat there in the corner with a stopwatch and a spreadsheet for four or five days, timing every movement and figuring out how long it took them to do this or that and to figure out where the weak points were,” he says. “I had a software developer come up with a way to streamline some of the tasks and we were able to save them about six or eight minutes on each shipping order. Imagine saving that with a hundred items and you’ve saved some real time.”
That software program has gone through additional developments and today, the package, known as Shipping Saint, is used not only by Postal Pal, but by dozens of shippers and auction houses around the country.
“We’ve been able to speed up the process and make it a lot more efficient when it comes to invoicing, packing and shipping,” Gibson says.
Gibson, Dover and a number of other people have invested in the development of Shipping Saint. The group also has purchased the Postal Pal location, making the store a sort of “on-site Guinea pig” for the new refinements in the software.
“We officially launched the software in January and it’s grown. We have new users such as auction houses coming on board every week,” he says, adding that users are shipping about 10,000 packages with the software each month.
The software is capable of automatically invoicing customers for their auction purchases and selects the most economical shipping method or one selected by the buyer. The software prints the label automatically, with no need for a duplicate entry of buyer, address and other information.
Gibson says he sees nothing but growth for Shipping Saint.
“I think it’s just going to continue to grow,” he says. “A lot of the auction houses we are working with tell us that they have no plans to go back to the other way of selling. They want to continue to do things online. In fact, many of them are telling their buyers to let them know if they don’t want their item shipped. It used to be the other way around.”
