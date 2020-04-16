Anne Krippenstapel named executive director at Keep Carbondale Beautiful

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Keep Carbondale Beautiful board has announced that Anne Krippenstapel will be its new executive director.

Krippenstapel has experience in natural resources, community education and art, as she has degrees in art and in forestry.

“The basics will stay the same — litter control, waste reduction, beautification, and education. We’ll see some things get jazzed up," said Board President Sandy Litecky. "The board is already jazzed up about the potential for Anne at Keep Carbondale Beautiful.”

Krippenstapel said she is interested in combining her skills to work on new ways of beautifying Carbondale, involving the community in an artful way.

"It’s all about working together," she said. "I like to make people feel included in community projects.”

— The Southern

