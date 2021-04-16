At-home hobby evolves into online business targeting brewers and winemakers

The more the Struszs offered online, the bigger their inventory and customer base grew. By 2016, Strusz and his wife both had retired from their jobs, focusing solely on Hobby Homebrew and moved out of the spare bedroom and garage and into a larger, dedicated facility in Carbondale. Today, Hobby Homebrew in one of the nation’s top 20 homebrew stores in the United States, shipping more than 165,000 items in the last year.

“We sell equipment and ingredients for making your own wine, beer, soda – anything that you brew yourself,” he explains, adding that the company’s product line is growing and now includes more than 2000 products. Among them: Gourmet food ingredients as well as flavorings, spices, and barbecue sauces and rubs.

“Hey, beer and barbecue go together,” Strusz said with a laugh.

Strusz said while some customers shop in their Carbondale location, as much as 99% of the company’s sales are online. He adds that Hobby Homebrew has gained new online customers as similar retail shops around the country which did not have a web presence closed during the pandemic.

“We’re fortunate that our business is always online and this year we even worked with some customers who had never before purchased anything on the internet,” he said.