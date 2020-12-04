Ava-based SIT Service Dogs provides service dogs to clients around the country

It is not unusual to see Lex Dietz collapsed on the floor of a Jackson County grocery store. It happens frequently. No reason for alarm, however — her apparent struggle is a training exercise for the dog who accompanied her into the store. Dietz and her team at Ava-based SIT Service dogs repeat this exercise and dozens of other scenarios as part of the process of training medical alter dogs.
“These are service dogs that primarily serve medically-complex kids and young adults,” Dietz explains. “These are service dogs that help with things from diabetes and some pulmonary diseases as well as some who help with mobility and neurological service dogs.”
SIT Service Dogs — the name comes from Supporting Independence Through Teamwork — has been training animals for nearly a dozen years, but Dietz says her passion for training specialized service dogs began when she was a student at Southern Illinois University.
“When I was an undergraduate, I was involved with some research involving patients with Parkinson’s Disease,” she recalls. “They where showing us some different treatments and one of them was a dog that simply tapped the patient’s foot to remind them to take steps instead of shuffling. I thought that was so cool and I realized I wanted to do that.”
Dietz says the goal of SIT Service Dogs has always been to serve patients who otherwise might not receive assistance.
“We are helping people who really weren’t getting the help they really need,” she says.
Since the beginning, the company has placed more than 150 dogs around the country, mostly in the Midwest. Dietz explains that before placement, each dog goes through a minimum of 1,250 hours of highly specialized and patient-specific training. She says, like training, the process of matching potential clients with a possible dog is also intense.
“People laugh, but the process is similar to the dating websites that match you based on personality tests,” she says. “We do a couple of personality assessments because research has shown that dogs who are matched with people sharing the same sort of personality do best; for instance, a mellow dog with a mellow person or a driven dog with a driven person.”
Dietz says the training is designed specifically for the client’s needs.
“Diabetes dogs can be trained to detect low and high blood glucose sugar levels. In fact, they often know before a machine could detect an unusual level and they can alert them,” she explains. “There are seizure response dogs who the minute they see a person having a seizure can hit a button to alert help or who can activate an implant to help the patient,”
She says other dogs can help children with Autism Spectrum Disorders cope with changes in life and provide safety as well as companionship. Other dogs can help clients with mobility issues to do household chores such as drag laundry baskets or get the mail.
The fact that the trained dogs can even save lives is not lost on Dietz.
“Not long ago, we had a client who fell facedown into the edge of pond — in the mucky, muddy area. Her seizure response dog pulled her out and was able to flip her over even before her husband was able to come and help. These dogs can be lifesavers," she says.
Dietz says the cost of training each service dog can be in the tens of thousands of dollars and unfortunately, insurance will not cover the expenses. Typically, clients raise about half of the cost of their soon-to-be service dog’s training with other funds coming from SIT Service Dogs’ own fundraising, community outreach and dog training classes offered at the facility.
She says SIT Service Dogs places up to 22 dogs each year which makes it one of the larger service dog programs in the Midwest, but she adds that the staff likes to maintain and ongoing one-on-one relationship with clients.
“We call it the SIT family and we mean it,” she says.
