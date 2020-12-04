Ava-based SIT Service Dogs provides service dogs to clients around the country

“We are helping people who really weren’t getting the help they really need,” she says.

Since the beginning, the company has placed more than 150 dogs around the country, mostly in the Midwest. Dietz explains that before placement, each dog goes through a minimum of 1,250 hours of highly specialized and patient-specific training. She says, like training, the process of matching potential clients with a possible dog is also intense.

“People laugh, but the process is similar to the dating websites that match you based on personality tests,” she says. “We do a couple of personality assessments because research has shown that dogs who are matched with people sharing the same sort of personality do best; for instance, a mellow dog with a mellow person or a driven dog with a driven person.”

Dietz says the training is designed specifically for the client’s needs.

“Diabetes dogs can be trained to detect low and high blood glucose sugar levels. In fact, they often know before a machine could detect an unusual level and they can alert them,” she explains. “There are seizure response dogs who the minute they see a person having a seizure can hit a button to alert help or who can activate an implant to help the patient,”