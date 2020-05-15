Banterra Bank donates to Southern Illinois food pantries

Banterra Bank is donating $50,000 to 20 food banks throughout Banterra’s footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri.
A news release from the bank said the donation is made up of a $20,000 relief grant for COVID-19-impacted community need and $30,000 contribution from Banterra.
“As soon as we discovered the relief grant opportunity, we knew that we needed to apply and use the potential funds for area food banks and pantries,” Jeff May, president of Banterra, said in the release. “Supporting food-collection organizations is something we do every year with donations including collecting food in our branches throughout November and December. We knew in these unprecedented times, we needed to do much more than our normal contribution.”
Pantries in Southern Illinois receiving a donation include: Carterville United Pantry, Central Christian Church, Christian Community Compassion Center, COPE Food Pantry, Crosswalk, Du Quoin Food Pantry, Friend of Jesus Equality, Good Samaritan House of Carbondale, Herrin Community Food Pantry, J.C. Manna Mission, Marion Ministerial Alliance, Roads Church, Shawnee Development Council, Vienna First Baptist Church Food Pantry and Wabash Area Development Inc.
