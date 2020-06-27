Banterra's Sara Fosse named one of ICBA's 40 Under 40

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Independent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), named Sara Fosse of Banterra Bank to its 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list.

The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.

Fosse is the digital innovation manager for Banterra Bank.

The feature story is included in the Independent Banker magazine’s June issue and highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement and innovation.

“We could not be more pleased with Sara’s ongoing performance and her recognition with this ICBA award,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra Bank.