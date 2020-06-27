Banterra's Sara Fosse named one of ICBA's 40 Under 40

Independent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), named Sara Fosse of Banterra Bank to its 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list.
The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.
Fosse is the digital innovation manager for Banterra Bank.
The feature story is included in the Independent Banker magazine’s June issue and highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement and innovation.
“We could not be more pleased with Sara’s ongoing performance and her recognition with this ICBA award,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra Bank.
Fosse joined Banterra Bank in 2011, working in the loan department with escrow analysis and mortgage underwriting. She became cybersecurity specialist in 2016. She became the information security officer for the bank and led efforts to rebuild the Information Security Program. She was later promoted to digital innovation manager, which involves various digital products for Banterra including a nationwide internet bank initiative.
Banterra Bank began as a single bank in Ridgway, Illinois in July of 1975. Today, Banterra has more than 40 locations in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri, as well as a specialty lending division that serves customers nationwide. For more information, go to banterra.com.
— The Southern
