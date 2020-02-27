Barbara Blacklock named on Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisor list

Barbara Blacklock, Blacklock Financial Strategies Group managing director-investments, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Carbondale, has been recognized on the Best in State Wealth Advisor list by Forbes.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind: helping their clients succeed.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best In State Wealth Advisors,” Blacklock said in a news release. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”