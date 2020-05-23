Behind the scenes: Shawnee Hoods shines on long after customers have left restaurants

Lingle says even though many of her company’s nearly 600 customers have different cleaning schedules — ranging from quarterly maintenance for fast food restaurants to twice a year for other clients.

“It depends on a variety of things like how busy they are, what they cook and the type of cooking oil they may use,” she said.

Regardless of the frequency, Lingle says the process is the same: moving equipment, setting up plastic barriers to keep other areas clean and using high pressure spray to clean and degrease hoods, exhaust systems and even roof-mounted fans. Once everything is cleaned, the hood will be dried and shined. All in all, the process takes each two-man crew a couple of hours.

“We put the equipment back and then it’s all looking great and ready to go when the morning crew comes in to cook,” she said.

Lingle says the Carterville-based company has clients as far away as Effingham and St. Louis as well as in western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, but she hopes to eventually focus more on restaurants and institutions closer to home.