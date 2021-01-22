 Skip to main content
Bob Harper Ford Inc. in Vienna open for business, rebuilding after massive fire
Bob Harper 1.jpg

Kelly Harper (left) and his father, Bob Harper, pose in front of the dealership's sign damaged in a Jan. 8 fire. 

 Provided by Lonnie Hinton, The Vienna Times

VIENNA — The family that owns Bob Harper Ford Inc. in Vienna wants customers to know that the decades-old dealership is still in business after a massive fire destroyed the office and garage on Vine Street earlier this month.

General Manager Kelly Harper said investigators believe the Jan. 8 fire started from an electrical failure in the garage. The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. that Friday evening after employees had gone home. No one was injured. The building, however, was a total loss. About a dozen cars also were damaged.

“There was no way we could save it,” he said. “We tried, but we couldn’t.”

Bob Harper 2.jpg

A massive Jan. 8 fire totaled Bob Harper Ford, Inc.'s office and garage on Vine Street. The business is operating out of a temporary location while working on a plan to rebuild. 

The car dealership is an important economic engine for the small Johnson County town of about 1,500 people.

Harper said it has been a difficult time for his family and the business. But he stressed that the company would rebuild and continue to serve the region.

Bob Harper 3.jpg

Bob Harper Ford Inc. suffered a total loss of its dealership office and garage in a Jan. 8 fire. 

Bob Harper Ford dates back to 1983. That year, Kelly Harper’s father, Bob Harper, purchased an existing dealership as his son was graduating college. Kelly Harper and his grandfather, Cecil Harper, co-managed it for many years. Kelly Harper continues to run it today.

Harper said he’s in the process of studying his options for rebuilding, be it at the current location on Vine Street or elsewhere in town.

In the meantime, the business is operating in a temporary location at 45 Commercial Drive, known locally as the Jackson Hewitt building. Sales and maintenance services are available, he said.

“We had a bad fire, but we’re back, and we’re sticking around,” he said. “We’d also like to thank all the firefighters and all the first responders and everybody that assisted, and everybody who expressed thoughts and prayers — we appreciate all of it.”

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

