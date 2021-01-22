Bob Harper Ford Inc. in Vienna open for business, rebuilding after massive fire

VIENNA — The family that owns Bob Harper Ford Inc. in Vienna wants customers to know that the decades-old dealership is still in business after a massive fire destroyed the office and garage on Vine Street earlier this month.

General Manager Kelly Harper said investigators believe the Jan. 8 fire started from an electrical failure in the garage. The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. that Friday evening after employees had gone home. No one was injured. The building, however, was a total loss. About a dozen cars also were damaged.

“There was no way we could save it,” he said. “We tried, but we couldn’t.”

The car dealership is an important economic engine for the small Johnson County town of about 1,500 people.

Harper said it has been a difficult time for his family and the business. But he stressed that the company would rebuild and continue to serve the region.

Bob Harper Ford dates back to 1983. That year, Kelly Harper’s father, Bob Harper, purchased an existing dealership as his son was graduating college. Kelly Harper and his grandfather, Cecil Harper, co-managed it for many years. Kelly Harper continues to run it today.