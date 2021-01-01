Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois CEO to receive Live2Lead Leadership award via Zoom

The chief executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, Tina Carpenter, has been named this year's recipient of the Marion Chamber of Commerce's Live2Lead Transformational Leadership Award. This award will be presented virtually by Zoom on Jan. 15, 2021.
Tina Carpenter’s impact on the lives of K-12 students through her work with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois was cited in her nomination for the award, according to a news release from the Marion Chamber of Commerce, which gives the award.
“Two big factors that qualify Tina for this award, specifically during this year, are her direction of the club during the ever-changing COVID environment and her dedication to expanding the club throughout Southern Illinois,” BGCSI Board of Directors member Toni Perkins said.
Under Carpenter’s leadership, the Boys and Girls Club provided additional meals and extended hours for students to receive tutoring, mentoring and additional support services throughout the pandemic-impacted school semesters and summer. Perkins also said Carpenter has tried to expand the club’s service throughout the region. Currently, there is task force in Marion with the expectation that a club site will open in Williamson County as early as summer 2021.
This is the third year that the Marion Chamber of Commerce has given the Live2Lead Transformation Leadership Award. The award honors a leader who goes above and beyond what is required in service of others, is committed to lifting and building people, enrolls other people in her/his vision, leads right where they are — at home, at work or in their community — and is making a difference and inspiring others to make a difference. Recipients do not have to be a member of the Marion Chamber of Commerce.
Live2Lead Southern Illinois, an annual leadership and personal growth event organized by the Marion Chamber of Commerce and Russell Williams Leadership, will be presented virtually Jan. 15, 2021. The worldwide online broadcast features motivational and leadership speakers John Maxwell, Steve Harvey, Craig Groeschel, and Kat Cole along with regional speakers including Mike Pinto, Michael Nave, Jeff McGoy and Kendall Boysen. Continuing education and professional development credits are available and the Marion Chamber is offering group discounts to educators and businesses.
For additional information about Live2Lead Southern Illinois or free access to the Zoom presentation of the 2020 Live2Lead Transformational Leadership Award, contact Karen Mullins at 618-997-6311, or at director@marionillinois.com, or visit marionillinois.com/live2leadSI.