Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois CEO to receive Live2Lead Leadership award via Zoom

The chief executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, Tina Carpenter, has been named this year's recipient of the Marion Chamber of Commerce's Live2Lead Transformational Leadership Award. This award will be presented virtually by Zoom on Jan. 15, 2021.

Tina Carpenter’s impact on the lives of K-12 students through her work with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois was cited in her nomination for the award, according to a news release from the Marion Chamber of Commerce, which gives the award.

“Two big factors that qualify Tina for this award, specifically during this year, are her direction of the club during the ever-changing COVID environment and her dedication to expanding the club throughout Southern Illinois,” BGCSI Board of Directors member Toni Perkins said.

Under Carpenter’s leadership, the Boys and Girls Club provided additional meals and extended hours for students to receive tutoring, mentoring and additional support services throughout the pandemic-impacted school semesters and summer. Perkins also said Carpenter has tried to expand the club’s service throughout the region. Currently, there is task force in Marion with the expectation that a club site will open in Williamson County as early as summer 2021.