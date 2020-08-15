You have permission to edit this article.
Brown, Johnson named program aides at Vienna HS
Brown, Johnson named program aides at Vienna HS

Brianna Brown and Elizabeth Johnson will be serving as program aides in the Vienna High School life skills classroom starting this year.

Brown is a lifelong resident of Johnson County. She graduated from Vienna Grade School and Vienna High School. Brown then moved on to Shawnee Community College, graduating with an associates of science and associates of arts. Brown is planning to obtain a teaching degree, and resides in Grantsburg with her husband, Ryan, and two children, Mason and Maeve.

Johnson is a graduate of Lone Oak High School and West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She lives in Vienna with her husband, Richard, and daughter, Brynnleigh. Johnson previously worked at Banterra Bank as a specialized lending support representative.

— The Southern

