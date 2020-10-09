Business Spotlight | Anna native took leap of faith to create successful Steam Shovel Coffee

Randy Miller says it took a series of miracles to make Steam Shovel Coffee a success — and a lot of years as well as some learning experiences.

The Anna native had always dreamed of being in the coffee business. He had long been a coffee drinker, although he baulks at the term “coffee connoisseur.” He had sampled coffee all around the world while on disaster relief team assignments for the Samaritan’s Purse charitable organization. He also often looked at vacant retail spaces throughout Southern Illinois and wondered if they would work for a coffee shop.

Working as a painter on a large job at a commercial beverage plant 15 years ago, Miller watched bottle after bottle and case after case roll by on the way to thirsty consumers. In his mind’s eye, though, he was seeing something different.

“I was imagining coffee going by and it brought me to the realization that what I needed to do was to create a brand,” he recalls. “My initial goal was to become a regional roaster and to basically create a brand name out of nothing.”

Like many entrepreneurs, Miller faced some obstacles.