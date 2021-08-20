Business Spotlight: Brittany Szynkowski's 'Drizzle' donut truck

Brittany Szynkowski is Southern Illinois' newest donut darling slinging hot, fresh mini treats with her food truck, Drizzle.
She is also my wife.
A fisheries scientist in her past life, Brittany previously struggled to find a job that would fit her interests and home life with our three young daughters.
We stumbled upon a mini donut food stand at a winter market during a visit to New York City three years ago and the rest is history.
Brittany launched Drizzle last August in the height of the pandemic as food trucks started to catch fire in Southern Illinois.
"It was the right timing," she said. "People were hesitant to eat indoors but they still wanted to be served. With us being outside and able to keep our customers socially distanced, it was a great alternative for them.”
Now nearly one year in business, Drizzle will be set up Saturday, Aug. 28 at Renew Secondhand Store in Marion for its birthday bash.
And if you haven't been following its Facebook page, Drizzle has launched a contest to celebrate its first anniversary, with the winner earning free donuts for a year.
Read on for some tips and tricks from my wife, who I am immensely proud of for following her dreams – even if they've taken some twists and turns.
There are typically long lines and happy faces at your food truck, what's been the secret to your success?
It's all about the customer experience. From seeing our new menu items on social media, to our interaction with them as we take their order, to the product, we don't just serve donuts, we serve smiles. We want to be a bright spot in someone's day.
Tell our readers about your menu...what are some of your best-selling items?
Puppy Chow is probably our No. 1 staple. When we take it off the menu, people notice. This is our mini donut covered with scratch-made peanut butter and chocolate drizzles, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Some other popular items are cinnamon roll, strawberry shortcake, and cinnamon and sugar. I try to think of seasonal desserts and then figure out how I can make that flavor into a drizzle. We try to use local products when we can, like peaches, honey, milks, and coffee.
What is your favorite part about operating a food truck?
Seeing people excited about something that came from an idea that I brought to life – that’s extremely rewarding. I love the flexibility of it and that I get to set an example of hard work ethic for the kids.
Besides your husband, who are some of the people who have contributed to your overall work happiness?
My three daughters are a huge motivation for me. They talk about opening up their own food truck together when they grow up and they always ask if they can come to every event. All of our family members and friends have been amazingly supportive and I couldn’t have done this without them.
What's the idea behind Drizzle's birthday party? Why is it so important for you to slow down and celebrate this achievement?
Starting a business in a pandemic is a big deal. And making it to our first year is a big deal. We wanted to celebrate and include our customers in the celebration. It’s going to be a fun time and we hope everyone comes out to get some donuts.
How can people find you and keep up with your schedule?
They can follow Drizzle Mini Donuts on Facebook, where we keep everything updated. We also announce contests and show off new recipes when they are ready.
When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a marine mammologist and study ocean mammals. I’ve always loved the water and animals.
Do you have any tips for people who are feeling stuck or unhappy at work?
Start by thinking of things you enjoy doing. Figure out a way to turn that into your job. For me, I’ve always loved cooking, not being contained to a desk, and making people smile. That’s why Drizzle has been perfect for me.
Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.