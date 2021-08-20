Business Spotlight: Brittany Szynkowski's 'Drizzle' donut truck

My three daughters are a huge motivation for me. They talk about opening up their own food truck together when they grow up and they always ask if they can come to every event. All of our family members and friends have been amazingly supportive and I couldn’t have done this without them.

What's the idea behind Drizzle's birthday party? Why is it so important for you to slow down and celebrate this achievement?

Starting a business in a pandemic is a big deal. And making it to our first year is a big deal. We wanted to celebrate and include our customers in the celebration. It’s going to be a fun time and we hope everyone comes out to get some donuts.

How can people find you and keep up with your schedule?

They can follow Drizzle Mini Donuts on Facebook, where we keep everything updated. We also announce contests and show off new recipes when they are ready.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a marine mammologist and study ocean mammals. I’ve always loved the water and animals.

Do you have any tips for people who are feeling stuck or unhappy at work?

Start by thinking of things you enjoy doing. Figure out a way to turn that into your job. For me, I’ve always loved cooking, not being contained to a desk, and making people smile. That’s why Drizzle has been perfect for me.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0