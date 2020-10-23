Business Spotlight | De Soto business specializes in marketing services for churches

A big part of what Russ Ward’s company, Speiro Communication, does is providing public relations, marketing and social media services for a variety of companies around the nation. Of course, the goal for each company is to, in each case, meet the needs of the clients and reach their desired outcomes.
With the rest of the company’s clients, Speiro strives to answer a higher calling. The De Soto-based company offers services and tools designed to help churches achieve both spiritual and numerical growth.
“Our mission is to assist churches and businesses of all sizes in the means of conveying a message to a community, nation or world and to a generation that needs it,” the company’s website reads.
For Ward, working with churches is not that different from working with for-profit businesses.
“The thing is, it is different, but it’s the same,” he explains. “When you think about it, the goal and purpose of churches is to, as Jesus said, ‘Go and make disciples.’ Problem is, that if churches are not communicating with the modes of communication people are familiar with and consumer regularly, they are missing a great opportunity to make disciples.”
To reach the goal, Ward says a multi-faceted approach is needed.
Support Local Journalism
“It really depends upon the congregation, but to use a very crass marketing term, it is about determining who is the target demographic. Churches often have always said ‘We’re open to everybody; we want to reach everybody.’ That’s fine, but as the adage goes, ‘if you aim at everything, you’ll hit nothing.’ The result is that the message gets watered down and it’s not directed to a future-growing church.”
Ward says Speiro works with a church to analyze their own community and congregation and design a communication plan to serve both current members and attendees as well as others in their community. The services range from logo design and websites to printed newsletters and more. He adds that one goal of everything produced by Speiro for churches is that church leaders are able to easily use.
“We design things so that the church staff — no matter how large or small — can easily do everything they need to do. It can be a hard line to walk because while mega churches might have a marketing or outreach person, most churches don’t have one. For that reason, we have to make sure it is easy to use,” he says.
Often, Ward says, he finds it necessary to teach church leaders how to communicate with different and very diverse generations.
“If your church’s average age is 60, the church likely has been talking to the entire market like they are 60, but a 30-year-old or a 20-year-old is not going to respond to the same thing or in the same way. It’s like handing a King James version of the Bible to a 20-year-old, they’re just not going to get anything out of it. You can’t talk to someone in a way that is different than they are used to being communicated with.”
He says Speiro also occasionally has to overcome some hesitation from churches who are reluctant to see public relations as a form of evangelism.
“It’s not unusual for the church to say that ‘marketing’ just doesn’t sound right, but what we mean is strategically talking to people effectively. It’s just effective communication,” he explains.
Ward says that while the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough time for churches, it has had benefits including forcing churches to think about being online. He says that move to the web could pay dividends for years to come.
“Let’s face it, if a young couple in their 20s decides the week before Easter to attend a church, what are they going to do? They are going to use their phone and search for churches in their area. If your church is not online — if you’re not on that list that pops up — your congregation is not even going to be one they consider. You’ve got to be online,” he says.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.