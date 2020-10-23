Business Spotlight | De Soto business specializes in marketing services for churches

“If your church’s average age is 60, the church likely has been talking to the entire market like they are 60, but a 30-year-old or a 20-year-old is not going to respond to the same thing or in the same way. It’s like handing a King James version of the Bible to a 20-year-old, they’re just not going to get anything out of it. You can’t talk to someone in a way that is different than they are used to being communicated with.”

He says Speiro also occasionally has to overcome some hesitation from churches who are reluctant to see public relations as a form of evangelism.

“It’s not unusual for the church to say that ‘marketing’ just doesn’t sound right, but what we mean is strategically talking to people effectively. It’s just effective communication,” he explains.

Ward says that while the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tough time for churches, it has had benefits including forcing churches to think about being online. He says that move to the web could pay dividends for years to come.

“Let’s face it, if a young couple in their 20s decides the week before Easter to attend a church, what are they going to do? They are going to use their phone and search for churches in their area. If your church is not online — if you’re not on that list that pops up — your congregation is not even going to be one they consider. You’ve got to be online,” he says.

