Business Spotlight | Marion resident combines many skills sets in commercial trash compactor business

The Marion resident’s work now takes him to parts of six or seven states, maintaining, installing and repairing everything that makes the compactors and balers work like they are supposed to function. He says there are more commercial compactors than people realize, located at factories, malls, box stores, hospitals and schools. And, he says, when they don’t work, problems arise. In fact, his work is seen as essential.

“You’ve never seen a store manager as happy as they are to see you when a compactor or baler has been down for several days,” he says with a smile. “I’ve walked into back rooms that literally have been piled with cardboard, enough that it takes several hours to clear it just so I can get to work.”

He continues, “When the trash backs up, they have problems.”

Once onsite, Clendenin’s work is all-encompassing.

“I’m working on hydraulic components and electrical components as well as sometimes doing some welding and some fabrication, especially when installing new units,” he explains. “So it brings a lot of skill sets together.”

The work also involves keeping touch screens, operator panels and everything else to make the equipment work like it should.