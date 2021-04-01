Business Spotlight | Upholstery by Page bring decades of experience to new Herrin location

To say that Ross Page knows upholstery would be an understatement.

After all, he has been recovering seats and more for nearly three decades. A recent move to a more visible location on Park Avenue in Herrin has made his business, Upholstery by Page, more visible – and busier than ever before.

“We reupholster everything from car interiors and boats to furniture and creation of custom awnings,” explains Matt Wraikat, co-owner and manager. “People have been seeing us and we now have customers who have been searching for someone to do their upholstery for years. They tell us they are glad to find us.”

Wraikat says every day is different at Upholstery by Page.

The queue of projects to be completed might include new vinyl on a customer’s favorite recliner to new carpet in a pontoon boat.

Repairs to a motorcycle seat, a new boat cover, recovering patio chairs, awnings, a complete custom car interior – including door panels – all might be on the list too. Oh, and new interior head liners in cars.

“Headliners; we are doing a lot of headliners right now,” he says.