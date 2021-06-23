Cairo Port project continues forward after big investment last year

The $4 million released by the state last year was used to finish the final permitting, engineering and even some site preparation for the development. When asked last year how the $40 million announcement was different than the 2018 announcement of $1 million from the state for similar permitting and design costs, Fowler and Pritzker deferred to Todd Ely, a member of the Alexander County Port District who has worked on the project for nearly a decade.

In 2020, Ely said, that the initial $1 million was pivotal to doing engineering work that would eventually convince both state and private business leaders that the project was itself viable. Ely added that the money released would help to finalize the public-private partnerships that will push the project toward the finish line.

There are more announcements to come, and soon, Fowler said. He anticipates holding a press conference next month in Cairo to unveil refined site plans and to announce an agreement with local labor groups.

“It will be built with Southern Illinois labor,” Fowler said. More than that, though, Fowler said, there will be workforce training for local Cairo citizens. The city has been plagued with a declining economy and citizen population. Fowler said providing opportunities for citizens is crucial — it’s not all about outside jobs and investment.