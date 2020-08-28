Carbondale ALDI open after remodeling store

The store, at 1232 E. Main St., is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide. The Carbondale store is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon division vice president for ALDI, said in a news release. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Carbondale residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”