Carbondale ALDI open after remodeling store

ALDI in Carbondale is open again after remodeling the store.
The store, at 1232 E. Main St., is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide. The Carbondale store is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The updated store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials.
“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon division vice president for ALDI, said in a news release. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Carbondale residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”
— The Southern
