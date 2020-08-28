 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carbondale ALDI open after remodeling store
0 comments

Carbondale ALDI open after remodeling store

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALDI in Carbondale is open again after remodeling the store.

The store, at 1232 E. Main St., is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide. The Carbondale store is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The updated store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon division vice president for ALDI, said in a news release. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Carbondale residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”

— The Southern

0 comments
2
0
0
1
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News