Carbondale business makes cold-pressed juice from organic, local produce

CARBONDALE — April Martinez of Carbondale has made a business out of getting the most from her fruits and vegetables. With her nutrition-focused business, The Joos Cap, Martinez, along with her husband, Antonio, creates fresh, cold-pressed juices and homemade nut milks with locally sourced organic produce.

There are a variety of juices for purchase, ranging in flavor, intensity and sweetness. Since some people new to cold-pressed juice consumption may not know where to begin, a close read of the products helps customers of all fitness levels know what to expect.

The Sasquatch consists of apple, carrots, ginger and lemon. One 12-ounce bottle of celery juice holds almost two bunches of celery. The Saluki Beet is bright maroon and is made up of beets, cucumber, ginger, rosemary and lemon. It’s a strong drink with a powerful punch.

Shots are also available in varieties like wheatgrass, orange ginger, and The Snake Road, with ginger, cucumber and lemon.