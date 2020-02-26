Carbondale Chamber of Commerce honors award winners at banquet

Three tireless volunteers, two growing businesses and an up-and-coming young professional were the honorees at the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Banquet.
On Feb. 21, more than 425 people attended the organization’s 103rd Annual Banquet, which featured a Roaring 20s theme, live music, dinner, raffles, and award presentations.
The award recipients were:
Chamber Service Award: Carolin Harvey, Councilperson and SIU Retiree, received the organization’s Chamber Service Award, the most recent Board Chairs of the Chamber select this honoree. Harvey serves the Chamber on the Board of Directors. At Chamber events, she is frequently the first one to arrive for set-up and the last to leave clean-up. In addition to Chamber service, she is active with Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, The Women’s Center, and several other not-for-profits. Harvey inspires others to serve with her leadership.
You have free articles remaining.
Young Professional of the Year: Brynn Wheetley, founder, and co-owner of AthlEATS, was recognized as the organization’s Young Professional of the Year. Wheetley currently serves as the Chair of the Carbondale Young Professionals (CYP). Her dedication and organizational skills have ensured consistent execution of service, educational, and networking opportunities for CYP. In addition to leading the CYP Leaders team, Wheetley regularly volunteers with her church, including coordinating, cooking, and serving meals at the Carbondale Warming Center.
Business Leader of the Year: Jim Jacobs, was recognized as the Chamber’s Business Leader of the Year. Jacobs is the owner of Jacobs Air Conditioning and Heating, which recently celebrated 20 Years in Business. Jacobs served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber in 2019. He is active with Business Networking International and Southern Illinois Brewers. Jim is passionate about seeing other business people succeed.
Business of the Year: Mayer Networks was named Business of the Year. Mayer has been in existence for 15 years and has grown to employ 15 people. Owner James Mayer is active in the community supporting 100 Men Who Cook, Carbondale schools, and Carbondale Tourism. After many years of volunteering, he recently took over the management of the Paw Print Painting Project for the Saluki Pride committee.
Regional Business of the Year: River Radio Group was named the Regional Business of the Year. River Radio is known for its long term employees and deep relationship with its listeners. They are a go-to for local news coverage and are committed to supporting charitable endeavors. Their manager Steve Falat has been active with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, having served on its Board of Directors, and participated in Paw Print Painting since inception.
Citizen of the Year: Darren Berger was named the Carbondale Citizen of the Year in recognition of service to numerous civic and charitable organizations. Berger has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Boys and Girls Club. He is currently active with Kiwanis. He is now co-chair of the Chamber’s Economic Development Committee and is active with Saluki Pride. Berger is frequently on campus staffing SIU Open Houses, New Student Orientations, Transfer, and SIU Days.