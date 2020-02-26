Carbondale Chamber of Commerce honors award winners at banquet

Business Leader of the Year: Jim Jacobs, was recognized as the Chamber’s Business Leader of the Year. Jacobs is the owner of Jacobs Air Conditioning and Heating, which recently celebrated 20 Years in Business. Jacobs served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber in 2019. He is active with Business Networking International and Southern Illinois Brewers. Jim is passionate about seeing other business people succeed.

Business of the Year: Mayer Networks was named Business of the Year. Mayer has been in existence for 15 years and has grown to employ 15 people. Owner James Mayer is active in the community supporting 100 Men Who Cook, Carbondale schools, and Carbondale Tourism. After many years of volunteering, he recently took over the management of the Paw Print Painting Project for the Saluki Pride committee.

Regional Business of the Year: River Radio Group was named the Regional Business of the Year. River Radio is known for its long term employees and deep relationship with its listeners. They are a go-to for local news coverage and are committed to supporting charitable endeavors. Their manager Steve Falat has been active with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, having served on its Board of Directors, and participated in Paw Print Painting since inception.

Citizen of the Year: Darren Berger was named the Carbondale Citizen of the Year in recognition of service to numerous civic and charitable organizations. Berger has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Boys and Girls Club. He is currently active with Kiwanis. He is now co-chair of the Chamber’s Economic Development Committee and is active with Saluki Pride. Berger is frequently on campus staffing SIU Open Houses, New Student Orientations, Transfer, and SIU Days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0