Carbondale Chamber of Commerce names Davenport as President/CEO

Tom Davenport has been selected as the new president and CEO of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the group's board announced this week.
Davenport started the job on Sept. 28.
According to a news release from the chamber, Davenport, a Southern Illinois University graduate, has worked at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Manatee Community College in Florida, and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College in Kentucky. In Florida and Kentucky, he was responsible for selling training to corporate and government clients. He has served on the boars for five chambers of commerce during his career.
"I feel my experience will help bring new, creative ideas to the Carbondale Chamber while embracing all the great history and programs already in place,” Davenport said.
— The Southern
