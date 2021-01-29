 Skip to main content
Carbondale Chamber of Commerce names new chair
Carbondale

Tena Bennett, director of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, has been named as the new chairperson for the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The student center hosts a variety of services to students and the general public.

Steve Quinn, general manager of Northbridge Professional Technologies, has been named as the new chair-elect for the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Northbridge Professional Technologies is a full service I.T. company serving Southern Illinois and surrounding states. 

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is led by a 15-member Board of Directors as well as professional staff members. A majority of board members are elected to three-year terms by the general membership. The board meets monthly and directs the activities of the organization.

— The Southern

